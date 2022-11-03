Do electric vehicles diminish CO2 output?
One of the metals used in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) is lithium. It is a scarce metal.
Lithium is mined in Africa, generally by children. The machines used to mine are powered by oil products. The amount of CO2 released into the atmosphere by mining machinery requires EVs to be driven approximately 25,000 miles to actually start reducing CO2 emissions. EV batteries will last approximately 25,000 to 100,000 miles before replacement is necessary. Once a new battery is installed, the 25,000 miles begins again.
Generally, the lower the price for the battery, the lower the mileage before replacement is necessary.
Most electric power plants use coal to produce electricity. Using coal to produce electricity sends CO2 into the atmosphere. As electricity charges the battery, more electricity is used than the battery consumes. This inefficiency indirectly puts more CO2 into the air.
When all vehicles are required to be EVs, will the U.S. have the infrastructure to maintain the EVs and charging stations? If there is an accident on the road, will police and fire personnel be safe? Will a few of the batteries blow up?
EVs are expensive. There are many drivers who are unable to finance an EV. Many places do not have public transportation. How do these folks travel to work, buy groceries, etc.? This smacks of “Smart Growth.”
Travelers do not want vehicles that require them to stop travelling for two to four hours every 300 miles. It is likely that it will be 20 to 30 years before EV performance is comparable to CO2 vehicles. Many EVs are under construction, but cannot be finished since batteries are not available.
It appears that EVs will be unable to replace CO2 vehicles by 2035.
John Drost
Eau Claire
Transit Center project should be modified
Why is the city putting out a bid request for a temporary roof over the concrete Transit Center parking ramp? Is this to keep the “white elephant” from getting sunburned or is it the construction manager’s idea to get another “piece of the pie”?
What’s next? Music and dancing for the City Council?
I believe we should stop where we’re at and cancel the apartments. To me, it just does not make sense to spend another $10 million just to get a $5 million grant.
It’s too bad that the City Council is not on the ballot this time.
Russell Kaul
Eau Claire
Wisconsin’s Marsy’s Law draws support
I write today as a strong advocate of Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.
As a domestic violence survivor, I understand just how important it is for victims to both have strong rights and to be educated about their rights and how to exercise them. If you are a victim, please know there are a number of wonderful groups in our state, including Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, that will help guide you through the process and connect you to your rights.
I believe the right to a speedy trial is especially crucial to victims so survivors can work toward moving on from their experience of being victimized. No one ever asks to be a victim of crime. I certainly didn’t. But I am glad I live in a state that has Marsy’s Law in its Constitution and a number of great organizations that will help make sure victims are not forgotten during the criminal justice process.
Theresa Herbert
Greenwood
Adoption is better choice than abortion
We are hearing much on the topic of abortion these days. Please consider the following information:
Having an abortion does not take away the horror of a rape, it only adds another trauma to a woman.
Having an abortion after incest only makes it possible for the perpetrator to keep on abusing his victim.
We already have “life of the mother” exceptions in the law.
If there were exceptions only for rape and incest and the life of the mother, would that be acceptable? That would be a very small number; around 1% of abortions are for these reasons.
An unborn baby is a separate person from its mother, so “my body, my choice” doesn’t really make sense. If the baby was a part of a woman’s body, then when the woman has an abortion to kill her baby, she would also die.
Also, if we are concerned about women’s rights, what about all the women who are killed when their mothers choose to abort them? What about their choices?
The overturning of Roe v. Wade did not end abortion in our country. Sadly, they are still very available. But, we can be grateful that they have ended in our great state of Wisconsin.
There are many families who want to adopt a baby. Let’s make adoption the loving option and make abortion unthinkable in our country.
Barb Duerkop
Fairchild
There’s no single cause of inflation woes
I don’t think any one person is the cause of inflation.
I think COVID-19 is the thing to blame. Think of the businesses that had to close and the people who were scared to go out.
Do not blame the one person who is trying to fix this mess.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi
Saying could apply to our modern times
Albert Einstein is credited for saying, “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.”
Sounds political, Albert.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls