The arts, other industries need stimulus
All industries are facing troubling times amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and the live events industry is facing a devastating reality — there’s no relief in sight. As COVID cases continue to break records, President Donald Trump called for the Senate to cease negotiations on the Heroes Act, rather than push for aid we all desperately need. We literally cannot afford to wait any longer.
As the owner and operator of a recording studio, I work with artists from around the world to record their records, and I have witnessed firsthand the negative economic impacts of the pandemic. With venues closed and tours cancelled, many artists are relying on the small earnings from streaming services. I have changed my business model to allow artists to pay in installments and rented out larger venues to allow for proper distancing while recording tracks. Many artists and venues across the country were unable to receive PPP loans and are searching for new ways to make a living in these unprecedented times.
The Senate cannot continue to patiently wait for the election to pass before revisiting negotiations on the Heroes Act; the arts industry, and all industries for that matter, are in dire need of a stimulus bill. We need action and compromise, not complacency and stubbornness. The American people deserve better. We need the Senate to pass the Heroes Act today.
Brian Joseph
Eau Claire