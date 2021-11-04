Editor’s note: The following five letters are from local students who chose to write to the Leader-Telegram as part of a unit on distracted driving.
Dear editor:
I am a fourth-grader at Manz Elementary School, and I would like to put something in the paper because if you drive while you’re on the phone, you are four times more likely to crash than people not on their phones. I can prove that because the New England Journal of Medicine said that. Also, professional NASCAR racer John Andretti says, “Driving safely is your first responsibility.” Also, it isn’t just annoying, it’s hazardous. They also weave, tailgate, drive too fast or slow, make improper turns, run red lights and stop at green ones.
Hattie Behm
Dear editor:
I am a fourth-grade student at Manz Elementary School and we just finished reading about how it is dangerous to drive and be on the phone at the same time. Did you know that 1,000 deaths are caused by phone drivers? We also learned that it is just as dangerous as drunk driving! A professional NASCAR racer, John Andretti, says, “It is best to hang up and just drive.” I hope you publish this because it means a lot to me even though I am not driving yet! And it is a big subject and could really help the community!
Eleanor Twesme
Dear editor:
Using a cellphone you’re four times more likely to cause an accident. You could answer all your texts before you get in the car so you don’t cause an accident. If the cops catch you using a cellphone you could get a ticket. If you get a ticket, your parents might not trust you to drive as much. I hope you learned something from this and I hope you will stop driving and texting.
Ben Dimock
Dear editor:
I am a Manz Elementary fourth-grade student. I think people should stop using cellphones when they are driving. It is so dangerous! Did you know that cellphone drivers lead to at least 1,000 deaths per year? That’s a lot. I think it should not be allowed.
Dylan Johnson
Dear editor:
I am a Manz Elementary student in fourth grade and I loved your poem. I’ve got into a lot of car crashes not because of my mom, but it’s because of drivers that look at phones most of the time. Back on track, it’s not safe to look at a phone when you drive. Look both ways when you drive.
Olivia McDonald
‘Left’ also features conservatives
President Joe Biden’s “soft infrastructure” proposal is wildly popular, with its main features being approved by 60% to 75% of voters. Since it helps most of the population by taking a small percentage of the fortunes of the wealthy, Republican legislators naturally are unanimously against it. But so are some “Democrats” who are as corporate-friendly as any Republican.
In the House, there’s “centrist” Josh Gottheimer. He won’t agree to slightly higher taxes on the 1%. Possibly because he accepted at least $450,000 from Wall Street individuals and groups in the last election cycle.
In the Senate, “maverick” Krysten Sinema can’t support the proposal to reduce our world’s-highest prescription drug prices. Maybe the $750,000 she’s taken from the pharmaceutical industry is a factor. As Senate negotiations stalled, she was busy holding a fundraiser — at up to $5,800 per person — with representatives of business groups trying to kill the plan.
And of course there’s “moderate” Joe Manchin. He doesn’t want Americans helped too much lest we develop an “entitlement mentality.” If everyone got anything close to the free health care Manchin himself receives, terrible things might happen.
Manchin isn’t wild about cutting drug prices either. After all, his daughter was a leading drug executive involved in the EpiPen scandal, when the price of those life-saving devices shot up around 500%. (And her company gave dear old dad’s campaign thousands of dollars.)
Manchin also wants the Senate committee where he’s chairman to have sole jurisdiction over clean energy standards. About $500,000 a year flows from his holdings in the coal industry to a trust Manchin established. Perhaps a teensy conflict of interest?
You have to wonder: With “centrists, mavericks and moderates” like these, do we really need conservatives?
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
Questions aimed at Biden voters
When President Donald Trump left office, Wisconsin drivers were paying about $2.15 per gallon for gasoline. His policies had made our nation energy independent for the first time since 1957. On his first day in office Biden stopped construction on the Keystone Pipeline and began policies resulting in reduced oil and gas production. Gasoline is now $3.25 per gallon and heating your home this winter will cost significantly more. Is this what you voted for?
Under Biden, inflation has risen sharply. Certain food and other prices are up 10% and more. This is not a problem for the big tech and other billionaires who supported Biden. They do not spend most of their income on food, fuel and other necessities. It’s poor and middle-class people who inflation hurts the most. Is this what you voted for?
During his campaign, Biden’s criticism of Trump’s immigration policy was seen as a green light by millions of low-skilled, poorly educated foreigners wanting to come here. Within days of taking office, Biden put a welcome mat out for them by halting construction on Trump’s border wall. Since then there have been 1.3 million (border encounters on) our southern border. Many of these are unvetted, and a percentage are positive for COVID-19 and other diseases. We have a president who signs executive orders forcing vaccines on American citizens — but allows unvaccinated and COVID-positive illegals into our country (most of whom will eventually show appreciation by voting Democrat). Biden’s open-border policy is going to cost tax-paying citizens hundreds of billions of dollars for welfare and other freebies.
In contrast to this are the human trafficking Mexican cartels. They are making millions by charging illegals for border crossing assistance. Is this what you voted for?
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire