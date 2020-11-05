Label for those incarcerated derogatory
There was a letter recently printed questioning why the “incarcerated lowlifes” in prison should all be issued stimulus checks. As usual, only half the story and facts appeared.
All prisoners are not receiving stimulus checks. Prisons rely heavily on the talents and abilities of inmates to fill paying positions among their “outside” civilian staff. The inmates are paid a nominal wage, some of which goes into a savings for them and some of which goes into an account they can draw on for personal expenses. They file tax returns.
These incarcerated people paying for past mistakes are the cooks, plumbers, handymen, gardeners and maintenance staff that ensure the prison itself runs smoothly 24 hours a day. Since they file tax returns, they are legally eligible for the stimulus checks.
These people (inmates) have made mistakes in the past. They are people from our communities. Calling them lowlifes tells me a lot about the writer. So now you know the whole story.
Dee Wysocky
Eau Claire
Biofuels industry critical for our state
With tough times facing the biofuels industry, the Environmental Protection Agency must stop playing games with those of us in the heartland. Thankfully, President Donald Trump recently instructed the agency to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard, which is a step in the right direction.
Over the last several years, special refinery exemptions have been distributed generously to major oil corporations, like Exxon and Chevron, allowing them to keep ethanol out of the fuel mix. The secretive waivers have destroyed demand for over four billion gallons of ethanol so far, which comes at the expense of farmers and biofuel workers across the corn belt. The president recently called on the EPA to reject dozens of retroactive waiver requests, but the battle is far from over. The EPA must still reject 17 gap-year exemptions, along with 35 additional exemptions covering 2019 and 2020.
These remaining petitions remain an urgent threat to farmers, biofuel workers and rural families working to rebuild the rural economy. They must be rejected without further delay. We’re also waiting on the agency to propose biofuel targets for 2021 – a process that normally starts in June. Final targets are due by law at the end of November, and every week of delay creates uncertainty over our ability to restore the agricultural supply chain in the wake of COVID-19.
Wisconsin is a major biofuel producer, supporting over 30,000 families and keeping markets open for U.S. farmers. It’s time for the oil industry’s regulatory attacks on farm income to come to a permanent end.
Darryl Custer
Chippewa Falls
President’s record on valuing life lacking
This is in response to a letter to the editor on Sept. 25.
Single-issue voting for making abortion illegal will ruin our democracy. Everyone has the right to an opinion on abortion. But, convincing oneself that a “man with faults” that is head of an administration has “done more to support life than other president” is not correct. The American soldiers that he knew the Russians intended to kill were someone’s babies. The men, women and children put in “detention centers” and killed were someone’s babies. The older people, disabled people who had health issues who died from COVID-19 when he could have done more were someone’s babies. The black men and women who were killed by the hands of dysfunctional police forces were someone’s babies.
It’s time that good American Christians cared more about real living Americans instead of imaginary “children” who have never existed. As for the writer, God is talking to you. God is not about dividing his children over one issue. God is about reuniting and accepting other’s differences. I respect yours. I just hope you learn to understand that President Donald Trump’s behaviors do not reflect God’s teaching.
Sara Thielen
Eau Claire
Responsibilities abound for local agency
Thank you for publishing the letter from Nick Smiar, chair of the Eau Claire County Board, titled “Clearing the air on county issue.”
I am a member of the Human Services Board of the Eau Caire County Human Services Department and have participated in monthly discussions about the issues Smiar mentioned. He correctly describes the legalities and groundless accusations, as well as the efforts of the Department of Human Services to alleviate the budget concerns by re-thinking how service is delivered. The DHS serves all of Eau Claire County and conservatively engages with at least 10% of our population of over 104,600. Services are provided to elderly citizens, families with disabled children, adults and children with physical and mental disabilities, youth in juvenile corrections, as well as providing guidance and enrollment services for those needing financial assistance. Most of these services are, as described by Smiar, mandated by law, without regard to the cost and without funding from the state.
Most county citizens do not need these services and therefore are perhaps naively unaware of their importance or even their existence. But to those who need these services, it is vital that they be available and accessible. The accusations, made without evidence by certain county supervisors, does harm by undermining the trust of the public for the department and the morale of the staff. I urge any county citizen to become acquainted with the services of DHS before accusing any member of the staff of fraud, theft or other illegal activities. I particularly recommend any and all county board members to explore the department further to learn the realities of the value of this organization to Eau Claire County.
Lorraine Henning
Eau Claire
Christians in Nigeria must be protected
Whether you attend church once a week, daily or haven’t been to church in years, one thing all Americans can agree upon is that practicing your faith should not endanger your life.
Sadly, in Nigeria this isn’t the case. In 2020, more than 2,000 Christians have been murdered for practicing their faith. In the U.S. we expect our government to protect our right to practice religion freely. In Nigeria the government turns a blind eye to these horrific murders.
The U.S. can and must take nonmilitary action to help defenseless Nigerian Christians. Existing law allows the U.S. to impose sanctions and send a special envoy to force the Nigerian government to protect its own people. We need to take these steps now before more Nigerian Christians are murdered.
Tara Balts
Altoona