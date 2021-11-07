Board needs to be transparent
The Eau Claire school board needs to rethink its relationship with the citizens/parents of the Eau Claire area about the Equity Steering Committee and its goals and agenda.
Here are some still-unanswered questions about the equity committee: How were members selected? When will meetings be held? What are the goals and agenda of this non-elected group?
They should be open to the media and to the public. There should be a review of the March 1 Equity Statement.
I think I and the citizens/parents of the Eau Claire school district are entitled to transparency and accountability. Virginia has learned that. Now it’s time for that here. These are civil questions.
Marty Green
Eau Claire
No valid excuse for unvaccinated
When cigarette smoking was banned from indoor public settings, after scientific studies exposed the health hazard posed by secondary smoke, smokers grudgingly complied.
That restriction was a mandate. It inconvenienced a sizable portion of our society, perhaps even stigmatized some, who were forced to carry their toxic habit outside. But the mandate has held, and the public is better for it, in not having to inhale carcinogenic fumes emitted from lit cigarettes. Smokers, meanwhile, have had to accept the infringement on their personal liberty.
Why should mandating approved vaccinations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants be any different? The vaccinated public deserves to feel a measure of protection from cavalier propagation of the virus by those who refuse to be inoculated. If the unvaccinated complain that non-admittance of them to indoor gatherings constitutes an infringement on their personal liberty, they should take a lesson from smokers, who are free to put their own lives at risk by continuing an unsafe practice, but are not allowed to contaminate indoor environments.
The choice facing smokers is significantly harder, since to change their habit is to battle addiction. What comparable excuse have the radical anti-vaxxers, unless it is addiction to sources of disinformation?
Michael Doran
Ladysmith
Coming to terms with ‘outrage’
The new outrage of the week, or month(s), or until it’s replaced by another outrage is critical race theory, or CRT. When first hearing of this new outrage, I thought at least the “C” and “T” are right, as in critical thinking.
While critical race theory is the newest outrage the fascists inflame, it’s just another in a long line of attacks on critical thinking in general. The following is only a partial list of when critical thinking came under assault and those of us who asked, “Can we critically think about this?” were, and still are, ridiculed: 1. War in Afghanistan; 2. War in Iraq; 3. Climate change; 4. Same-sex anything; 5. Voter fraud; 6. Science; 7. Socialism; 8. Teaching anything; 9. Cannabis; and 10. Guns.
Dear reader, feel free to continue the list on your own, but be warned, it’s exhausting. Remember, when there are no new “outrages” old ones can be recycled to get the desired effect. It is handy to keep a list of “outrages” so when being lectured about a new outrage, one can ask, “what happened to” (insert outrage here). Expect discombobulation. I know, I know. I just don’t understand “the issue” and how it will lead to the downfall of our society immediately/eventually/someday soon. It just occurred to me that I am outraged by all the outrage.
Myron Buchholz
Eau Claire