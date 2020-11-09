Local virus news unsettling
I was disappointed to hear that the Eau Claire City Council voted to postpone the Contagious Disease Emergency Response Order, which would have authorized the local health officer to issue enforceable orders to maintain public health.
I was alarmed when they voted to form a task force to further study the situation and report their findings back by June 8, 2021. Also alarming was the fact that they charged the already overwhelmed public health director to lead this effort. That was done on Oct. 13.
Fast forward to today. The health director is warning Eau Claire residents that our COVID-19 cases are “off the chart.” Our positivity rate is 18.6% which is 2% higher than the entire state of Wisconsin and well over CDC guidelines. Hospitals in the area are warning the situation is serious and risks overwhelming our health care system. Some hospitals are starting to defer elective care.
It is time for the public health director to make an emergency legislative request to the Eau Claire City Council to shorten this time frame. The lack of direction from federal and state elected officials puts the burden of protecting our community on local elected officials. It takes courage to address this vital health issue that is overwhelming our community, but we are depending on you to step up before it is too late.
Joanna Rick
Eau Claire
Words often have an impact
There is an old saying, “Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never harm me.”
As Veterans Day approaches, I think back at words my mother told me about my dad who died when I was 11. In 1942 my dad went to sign up for World War II at the Army recruiting office in Ellsworth, a year after my sister was run over and killed by an inattentive driver.
As my dad approached the lady in charge, to sign up for the Army, the lady said to my dad, “How do you expect to protect your country when you can’t even protect your daughter.” Those “words” devastated my dad until the day he died in 1963.
So, if you are preaching your hate of the daily events, try to understand the feelings of others.
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley