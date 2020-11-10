Democrats simply are not the enemy
As a Democrat, I find myself frustrated by those who call themselves Republicans and see themselves as more patriotic than we.
First, they very freely call us socialists. Since when is supporting affordable health insurance and care, clean air and water, fair wages for all workers, racial equality, and the humane treatment of all people socialistic? To be honest, the term of Donald Trump may have brought this country dangerously close to a fascist regime of autocratic rule that ignores the Constitution and its principal of checks and balances. Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald have behaved similarly.
Next, Republicans have repeatedly implemented policies to suppress voting. What do Republicans have against democracy? Gerrymandering, photo ID, shortening of the early voting period and similar measures have had one real intent: suppressing the vote of Democrats, especially in places like Milwaukee. Each time we Democrats try to adjust to those policies, Republicans move the goal posts. If one looks closely at what is happening, one will see that Republicans have been slowly transforming America into an oligarchy.
Finally, when we dot our “I’s” and cross our “t’s” and turn out the vote to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Republicans accuse us of cheating and show their disdain for our vote by calling into question the results of the election.
The consequence of the behavior of Trump and Republicans at all levels is that we remain a divided country where government institutions, hard-working public servants at all levels, the media and other elements of country are distrusted to point that we may never repair the damage done.
All we Democrats have been looking for is the understanding that we have a stake in the future of this state and this country and want our voices heard.
We are not the enemy.
Charles Russell
Eau Claire
Greater care needed in using masks
Open everything up now. Go back to normal with one exception: All places where people gather must supply masks that get discarded at the door when leaving, by only touching the ear rubber bands. No reused masks at all. Do not touch the outside of the mask while removing the mask and do not touch your face until you disinfect your hands.
Consider it the same as not reusing rubber gloves, when the right way to remove rubber gloves is not touching the outside by turning them inside out upon removal by the rim of the glove.
When we are first told the mask keeps the wearer from spreading the virus to others, to now being told the mask keeps the spread from someone else to the wearer, where did the virus end up, but on the outside of the mask, which is touched and reused later. This is all wrong.
This reuse must be stopped in all cases. If businesses, churches, stadiums and demonstrators want to gather, follow this or stay more than six feet apart always. This approach should stop the spread if followed I believe.
Daniel Watton
Chippewa Falls