The "War on Terror" is winding down, 20-plus years after it started. While we did not get the ending we had hoped for, at least it has ended.
Like the previous Gulf War, though, now many serving will be looked at as "extra" and grounds sought to reduce numbers. While many will gladly lay their responsibilities down and look for civilian life, others may be not be given that chance.
A disturbing trend started showing up around 2005 in which personnel who had deployed were being released from service due to alleged "personality" or "adjustment" disorders, rendering them ineligible for benefits through the VA. However, many were showing signs of delayed onset complex post traumatic stress response/disorder (C-PTSR/D) that the military likely ignored in favor of a diagnosis that saves money for the government.
Contrary to what many may think, it is actually very difficult to get rating through the VA, much less finagle a way to get “more than you actually qualify for.”
It’s disturbing that those who faithfully fulfilled their duties are getting left behind to suffer because now they are no longer needed and are suffering from what they experienced. Please, push your representatives and local VA to enact policies that ensure review of diagnoses of “personality” or “adjustment” disorders.
Linda Schulze, veteran
Eau Claire
Bipartisanship is in short supply
If you have been paying attention to the political arena lately, you are seeing little else but blatant partisanship.
Democrats support only Democratic policies. Republicans support, well, nothing the Democrats support. I recall when lawmakers, especially state and local officials, would support the agendas and policies that benefited their constituents, the voters that put them into office. Isn't that a pleasant idea? Elected officials who did things for their electorate.
I beg each and every voter to keep this in mind when you cast your next vote. Vote for the person who will act on your behalf, not the party's, not special interests. That is the essence of Democracy.