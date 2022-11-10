Thanks go out to those working election
My vote is “gratitude” for the drive-through voting provided to Eau Claire city residents.
Thanks go out to those working election
My vote is “gratitude” for the drive-through voting provided to Eau Claire city residents.
It is a smooth operation, and so much appreciated by those of us who are mobility challenged. Thank you also to the workers who are out in the weather to make things happen.
Carol McCann
Eau Claire
Too much regulation in day-to-day life
There’s an easy way to tell when the federal government has grown too distant from its people — when it starts to overregulate our lives, totally ignorant of how we live day to day.
These kinds of regulations demonstrate how out of touch the federal government is with the everyday lives of Americans. And they typically introduce a host of dangerous unintended consequences, misplaced priorities and double standards within the law. As a nation in the post-COVID-19 era, we must take a more serious look at regulations and regulators. When we continuously allow these unchecked bureaucracies to further disrupt and run our lives, liberty and freedom die from a death by a thousand paper cuts.
Far too often Washington wants to mandate or restrict our medical decisions, limit our food options and even ban entire industries. In one extreme example, I read recently where the administration in Washington plans to ban tobacco products next year. Newton’s third law of motion states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. I think that applies to government regulation, too. When the government overregulates or bans an industry, illicit markets emerge to meet pent up demand.
Perhaps in the future our elected leaders in Washington will focus more on the problems that are affecting our everyday lives versus creating new ones. What would this look like? Serious and sustained action to bring down inflation, policies that head off the threatening economic recession, and real efforts to reduce gas prices and energy costs. And most of all, it would look like no new regulations that control the way we live.
Paul Berning
Hudson
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.