Officials, volunteers lauded for efforts
Recently, I voted in the drive-up polling station at City Hall. It was a smooth operation that took only a little time out of my hectic day. This elegant and efficient system was possible because the station was staffed with enough poll workers and civic volunteers to ensure the integrity and accessibility of every vote cast. I am proud to live in a city with this high caliber of public service.
Washington, D.C., broke our hearts this year, but not our spirit. I saw it alive and well in the people working on the front line of Democracy at the drive-up polling station. Our American spirit knows how to do things right and how to do the right thing. We shall continue to tend our Democracy from the ground up, as we always have.
Kerry Kincaid
Eau Claire
President’s moves put U.S. in danger
The efforts by the president with the active support of some Republican politicians to pretend that he has been cheated out of a second term is both embarrassing on an international scale, but more importantly it is potentially dangerous. It offers the potential for a national security hazard as it delays the start of the necessary transition from the Trump administration to that of President-elect Joe Biden.
During this unreasonably extended interregnum, not only is the necessary sharing of intelligence with new national security candidates delayed, something that could leave them incapable of promptly dealing effectively with any contingency when they ultimately do assume office, but it also impinges on the ability to examine future Biden administration Cabinet and other national security officials from being thoroughly vetted for counterintelligence purposes.
Petulant naysaying by the president is irresponsible and will not change the outcome of the election. It’s time for officials whose primary constitutional duties are to the nation and not the person who lost a free and fair election to stop these obstructions to the future.
This bears no resemblance to Bush-Gore where a mere handful of ballots were at issue in a single state. In this case, wildly irresponsible claims of fraud would require cheating in some 15 hotly contested states involving hundreds of thousands of ballots favoring Biden over a soundly defeated Trump.
Sen. Ron Johnson: I hope you’re listening.
Joseph Kerr
Menomonie
Precautions should be followed by all
I am appalled by the COVID-19 response and growth in Wisconsin right now.
Our hospitals are overwhelmed and our deaths are only going to increase. It is our responsibility to look out for our community, even when that means giving up events or gatherings we were looking forward to.
We need to be masking, social distancing and above all staying home when we can. I am young, and it is very frustrating to see my peers on social media pretending like everything is normal because there is a low chance they would be severely affected if they contracted the virus. Everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread for the sake of the high-risk members of our community.
Human lives are more important than social events or the economy.
Keelan Beeksma
Eau Claire