Many citizens favor fair maps
In 2011, the Wisconsin state Legislature undermined our democracy — gerrymandering congressional districts in secret, guaranteeing one-party control. Now once again the GOP-controlled Legislature has submitted maps that brazenly go even further in ensuring Republicans will gain more seats in 2022.
During the recent Joint Finance hearing, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claimed that GOP Senate and Assembly maps are nonpartisan. However, when asked by the Democrats, “Was partisanship used?” He answered, “Yes.” The fact that both GOP maps are partisan was also confirmed by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, refuting Vos’s claim and stating the maps would give the GOP a competitive edge.
So why should Wisconsin voters be concerned?
First, with the 2011 redistricting in my 23rd Senate and 67th Assembly districts, towns have been divided, splintering school districts having very different needs. For example, one district with underfunded special education programs, another with deteriorating buildings, have gotten very little response from lawmakers whose seats are locked in. Secondly, one-party control is not equal representation in a state that is purple.
On the other hand, the benefits of bipartisan government can be seen beginning with the 2021 Wisconsin budget agreement signed by Evers and coupled with the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act. Recent articles by L-Telegram reporter Chris Vetter described what the grant benefits will mean for the region’s infrastructure, mental health and broadband needs.
A recent poll revealed 87% of voters — 91% of democrats, 88% of independents and 84% of Republicans — oppose drawing voting districts to help one political party or certain candidates. In other words, gerrymandered districts are not what the majority of voters want.
So, Sen. Kathy Bernier, why are you initiating a third inquiry into the integrity of the 2020 election instead of working to create fair maps?
Gail Halmstad
Eau Claire
Some benefits of time changes
The Nov. 5 Leader-Telegram had an editorial on the seasonal time change and advocated for an end to changing from standard time in the spring to daylight savings time then back again in the fall. It reported on studies that indicated accidents increase as do heart issues in the spring.
One of the things I love about Wisconsin is the long summer evenings. The sun stays up until almost 9 p.m. and it stays light until 10 or later. Because of the curve and tilt of the Earth we have long sunlight hours in summer. The sun stays up until almost 9 p.m., but it also rises not long after 5 a.m. Most people aren’t up at 5:15 when the summer sun rises. If it weren’t for moving forward to daylight savings time the sun would rise at 4:15 a.m. and set just before 8 p.m. For most of June and July we would have shorter evening hours when most of us are awake and long morning sunlit hours when most of us are sleeping.
If we stayed with daylight savings time year round, I think the short daylight hours in December and January would be an issue. With standard time the sun rises about 7:40 a.m. on the winter solstice. If we didn’t “fall back” from daylight savings time the sun would rise after 8:30 a.m. much of December and January. Kids would be lining up for the bus in the dark and many workers would be waiting longer for the sun to rise to get things done.
As the editorial pointed out there are studies showing an increase in accidents and heart issues due to the time change. If we didn’t change time twice a year I imagine there would be studies showing how much productivity is lost in the summer and how many more accidents there are in the dark winter mornings.
James Hathaway
Chippewa Falls
For who support of our troops
The “War on Terror” is winding down, 20-plus years after it started. While we did not get the ending we had hoped for, at least it has ended.
Like the previous Gulf War, though, now many serving will be looked at as “extra” and grounds sought to reduce numbers. While many will gladly lay their responsibilities down and look for civilian life, others may be not be given that chance.
A disturbing trend started showing up around 2005 in which personnel who had deployed were being released from service due to alleged “personality” or “adjustment” disorders, rendering them ineligible for benefits through the VA. However, many were showing signs of delayed onset complex post traumatic stress response/disorder (C-PTSR/D) that the military likely ignored in favor of a diagnosis that saves money for the government.
Contrary to what many may think, it is actually very difficult to get rating through the VA, much less finagle a way to get “more than you actually qualify for.”
It’s disturbing that those who faithfully fulfilled their duties are getting left behind to suffer because now they are no longer needed and are suffering from what they experienced. Please, push your representatives and local VA to enact policies that ensure review of diagnoses of “personality” or “adjustment” disorders.
Linda Schulze, veteran
Eau Claire
Trump’s actions cannot be ignored
There are millions of fellow Americans that support the slogan, “Make America Great,” thinking that their leader, Donald J. Trump, will lead them back to when America was “one nation under God” and adhered to the U.S. Constitution.
“Making America Great” is the realization that healing is to make whole. The followers of Trump’s policies are dividing our fellow citizens into division much like our Civil War. This is not making us whole.
The seeming purpose of “Make America Great” is to restore law and order to our society. Remember when “I alone can fix it” was said during a speech Trump gave during his 2016 political campaign.
This slogan is a cover-up of smoke and mirrors for Trump to disillusion his followers and the GOP to foster deceit in an effort to maintain control of the presidency that he lost, even after all the ballots have been validated.
But on Jan. 6, Trump contradicted his oath and directed actions counterproductive to his oath of office, the U.S. Constitution and the will of the people he governed.
Trump is continuing to circumvent our Constitution by using false statements to alarm his believers into thinking that, “I alone can fix it.”
If storming our U.S. Capitol and the government it represents is his way of fixing things then let the mob boss rule. Trump was an acting president who oversaw a treasonous act on Jan. 6.
How can our Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, ignore the facts of his actions? His actions were treasonous and he must be held accountable and such contempt against our government never be permitted again. If we don’t stop now, when?
From a very concerned grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jim Raleigh
Jim Falls