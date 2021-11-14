Now that the NFL has slapped the wrist of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, let's look at things. First off, Rodgers lied. He said he was immunized and his medical team was doing research. I guess I didn't know that Joe Rogan, a podcaster and washed-up MMA announcer, was a doctor. Why didn't Rodgers check with doctors at Prevea Health, someone for whom he's been a paid spokesperson for nine years.
Personally, being a season ticket holder and stockholder, I think he should be suspended for at least three games without pay. I feel the same way about any player that isn't vaccinated.
The NFL says they are all about players' health, but really do nothing about it. Why do they play a Thursday game right after a Sunday game? It's all about the Benjamins, not players' health.
These prima donna pro athletes are way overpaid and act like idiots when they make a play that they are paid to make.
I've been following the Packers since 1956 and I'm sure there are some out there who've been following them longer.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Spending trillions with few worries
Thank goodness someone in the federal government has finally found a way to spend trillions of dollars without costing the U.S. anything.
And, here, I’ve been paying income taxes for the last 56 years because I thought that government spending had to be covered by taxes collected. So now I can stop paying taxes. At least I assume that if they’ve found a way to spend without a cost, they can apply that same method to the annual government spending.
Thanks President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi; this should make up for the inflation.
Sheldon Hanson
Augusta
Our natural debt a growing concern
A lie is a lie.
One cannot balance their personal budgets with any form of compromise. Doing a partial cutting results in partial gains and does not even come close to solving any initial budget problem, especially if the problem is an enormous number as is our national debt.
Ask anyone who has excessively used, and continues to use, their credit cards and pays only the interest but does not cease the spending and/or doesn't pay off the debt. Ask them if their overall principle gets smaller or the amount they owe is decreasing.
Compromise is a means and a word used to speed up a pending fiscal disaster.