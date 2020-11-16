Ego plays role
In President Donald Trump’s claims of a rigged election, there is some humor to be had. Didn’t he say the election was rigged in 2016; then he won? Again, he says the election is rigged in 2020, but Republicans gained seven seats in the House of Representatives. The wizards of rigging, supposedly Democrats from the Republican perspective, must have gotten their rigging mixed up somehow and forgot to rig the congressional vote.
It seems to me Trump is a sore loser. Trump’s brand is based on him being a winner. This election loss is damaging his ego and the Trump brand. He was the one who did the firing on “The Apprentice.” His bruised ego is what is delaying conceding the election; in the process hurting the country at a time when we especially need a smooth transition to help combat COVID-19.
It is also worth mentioning that I was a poll worker in this election. I admired the dedication and attention to detail of both Democrat and Republican poll workers to ensure a clean election. I find it disheartening that so many voters are buying Trump’s argument again that the election is rigged. Hopefully we can all respect the vote rather than attack the election process or we are lost as a democratic country.
Jim Hoeppner
Eau Claire
Trump effective
I think the Founding Fathers of this United States would be very proud of the work President Donald Trump has done in his presidency.
Quite a few of the founders died broke and destitute after investing everything they had to create the USA. Sure, Trump probably could have done it differently, but, when he was elected, he kept every promise he made. The politicians in Washington had never done anything like that. All they wanted to do was get rich, and to hell with the rest of the country.
The man who ran on the Democratic ticket was as greedy as the rest. With him as president, it will be “business as usual.” Trump was the best thing to happen to this country, since the founders, and that’s saying a lot, because there were Lincoln, Reagan, FDR, Truman and others who loved this country.
I’m glad to be an American and hope and pray the USA continues to be strong. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president, there’s a danger that the country will suffer. God bless America.
Roger Lillevold
Chippewa Falls
To Sen. Ron Johnson
Apparently you have stated you are not running for reelection when your term is up (though you have said other things that you have not followed through on, like not taking up a Supreme Court nominee during an election year, so your word is not something we can assume is reliable). However, that does not mean you do not have to represent your constituents in the Wisconsin while you are still in office. President Donald Trump lost the national popular vote, the Electoral College vote and the vote in Wisconsin.
When you flippantly tell reporters that you have not congratulated Joe Biden because there’s “nothing to congratulate him for” it is shocking and embarrassing to hear from anyone who professes to love our country, let alone the man who chairs the Senate Homeland Security committee.
What do you think is more important for our national security? Acceptance of our free and democratic elections and moving forward with a calm and orderly transition of government, or a slavish devotion to one man who refuses to yield power? The good of the country or what is good for Trump? History is watching. Our allies are watching. Most importantly, our enemies are watching. Republicans need to have a soul-searching moment here.
Time is running out to get on the right side of this, sir.
Doris Durst
Chippewa Falls