DA should explain case outcomes
I think the DA’s office has some explaining to do.
Renelle Laffe was charged with embezzlement for defrauding contributors to a breast cancer charity and paid ($10,000) her way out of it. Wow. Can I do that? How much?
I have a strong feeling that those contributors had no intention of donating to the Department of Revenue, and she needs to be recognized for what she’s done and pay the penalty. What kind of precedence is being set here? Is she too fragile for the hearings or potential jail time or too affluent in the community? I’m sincerely asking. Please explain because without an explanation this should leave a bad taste in anyone’s mouth who has even a moderate interest in justice.
Furthermore, how does someone with a history of violence/batteries stab someone (unprovoked) and manage to get released on a signature bond before the victim is released from the hospital? The man could have been killed. As it stands, they had to perform surgery because his liver or intestines might have been cut.
I’ve met both. The victim got in between the offender and the intended victim and the offender is (obviously) “troubled.” Even more reason to keep him detained for the sake of others as well as himself.
This one should leave a bad taste in anyone’s mouth who has even a moderate interest in their own safety.
As I said, I’m sincerely asking. I would really like an explanation on both these matters from the courts/DA’s office.
Casey Palmer
Eau Claire
Can one person have an impact?
It has been a confusing time as we listen to the back and forth about the budget bills before Congress and an especially anxious time for all of us who are concerned about climate change.
The bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better Act both have excellent proposed climate policy.
We do know that people care about the changing climate. Opinion polls show that, in the U.S., 70% of the population thinks global warming is happening and 71% think that the warming will harm plants, animals and our future generations. And certainly, many of us have witnessed the extreme weather events brought on by the warming planet.
So what happens next? The BBBA (reconciliation bill) framework has clean energy tax credits, resilience investments and incentives, and investments in clean energy technology, manufacturing and supply chains. We will all benefit from the new jobs and reduced carbon pollution.
But, along with the many improvements to our infrastructure, we need one more important policy enacted, carbon fee and dividend, to put our country on the path to a 50% reduction of 2005 levels of carbon pollution by 2030.
Models show that placing a slowly rising fee on carbon emissions at the source, and giving a dividend to people equally across the population to help pay for the rising costs of fuel and energy, will work very well to control carbon pollution, start to slow the warming and spur economic growth in the country.
So, one individual can do something. Please call and email your senators and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind to say you want a price on carbon and a carbon dividend yourself.
Sue Suechting
Elk Mound