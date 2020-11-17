Imagination, skills keys to moving forward
I loved Nickolas Butler’s story in the L-T about our award-winning public library and why it’s important to our community.
Butler’s story reminds me of “A Love Letter to Milwaukee,” written by Kavon Cortez Jones, a songwriter/poet who grew up in Milwaukee. His song creates a mosaic of the beauty, tragedy and diversity found in big cities. I hear the importance of the experiences and opportunities he found in public places and spaces, which offer opportunities to grow, imagine and develop creative skills.
As Americans move forward to come together, to work together, to build a stronger Democracy with systems of equality and justice for all, we need more imagination and stronger skills. If we can’t imagine a better Democracy, how can we create it? If we don’t have the skills, how can we build it?
We need to focus on those systemic mechanisms in our Democracy that are not working to end racism, inequalities and injustices. We need to develop new programs for a healthy environment and to assist the disabled and disadvantaged.
Thank you, Jordan Salama, for your essay, “A Letter to My Generation,” in National Geographic magazine, which inspired my thoughts. You write that our generation of 18- to 25-year-olds “may be battered and shaken up, but we’re certainly not going down easy.” Your uncertainties are different from those of my generation (65 and older), but most of us will go down working for a stronger Democracy. While you worry about us, parents and grandparents, we worry about you, and we want a better world for you.
With new leadership, we have an opportunity to come together, to listen to each other with respect, and work on serious issues. I suggest beginning with an “Ideas Festival” followed by action.
Janet Frase
Eau Claire
Group misses out on Hornung appearance
Last year when Bart Starr died, several of us submitted tributes to him by way of this medium.
Now Starr’s teammate, Paul Hornung, has died, and a true happening involving the two of them comes to mind. The background of this story is that Hornung definitely had a “reputation.”
We had a couples club in our church in Green Bay that met monthly on Sunday evenings. At one of those gatherings Starr was invited to lead the program. He began his talk by saying he had intended to bring his friend, Hornung, along but that he had gone to confession Friday night and he wasn’t back yet.
Gordon Thorpe
Eau Claire
Looking forward to return of the truth
Truth decay is the biggest challenge to maintaining our viable and yet fragile Democracy. We must be willing to tell the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Alternative facts/fake news and faulty logic only create chaos without progress.
To prevent truth decay we must each and every day be willing to face what sometimes are hard truth. Yet in the end facing a hard truth is so much better and easier than living a lie.
I look forward to a president who is not a catalyst to truth decay and one who understands that the truth shall set you free.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.