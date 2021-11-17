Too much criticism aimed at Biden
President Joe Biden is getting more than his fair share of blame for the economy. The federal government can adjust interest rates, bail out businesses (automakers in 2008; airlines in 2021), and impose wage and price controls. But last time I checked, it was oil companies that were setting gas prices.
Inflation is driven by supply and demand — government doesn’t have a magic wand to make meat cheaper.
Bottlenecks reflect difficulties businesses are having in responding to COVID-19 changes, not poor guidance from the White House.
Biden has made his share of mistakes — including the clumsy and costly withdrawal from Afghanistan — but he brought our troops home. Under his leadership, views of the United States around the world have improved: 19% in a recent Gallup poll and 58% in a Pew Research poll.
Our commander-in-chief is imperfect but making an honest effort to beat COVID, create jobs and get our roads and bridges repaired. Biden is engaging with our world partners to deal with climate change, prevent a nuclear Iran, stop corporate tax dodging, and treat refugees humanely.
Maybe Joe deserves a tip of the hat, and we should be asking gas and meat producers about their inflated prices.
Crispin Pierce
Eau Claire
‘Trimming’ of trees too damaging
If you think Eau Claire is a tree-friendly city, I beg to differ.
This week Xcel sent their tree butchers to violate our 125-plus-year-old catalpa tree. They left the trunk — no branches for leaves next year. They cut away branches over 10 feet away from the powers lines that didn’t even go toward them. When they left, I actually had tears in my eyes.
Twenty years ago, this was a beautiful tree. Now less than a quarter is left. It is unable to come back from this “trimming” when they come and destroy more.
Calling Xcel is a joke; we get the boo-hoo-to-you attitude or are told the vegetation department will call right back. Three days have gone by, and I’m waiting for that to happen.
What makes it worse is there are branches on other trees that should have been cut but weren’t. We know wires have to be branch-free, but there has to be a way to not butcher trees older than the city for progress’ sake. Is anyone else sick of the butcher jobs done for Xcel?
Carol and Larry Steinke
Eau Claire
Vaccine side effects exaggerated
I had my booster shot and I didn’t die, have a stoke or have a blood clot or any of the other goofy things some people are saying.
As far as DNA, it can be gotten anywhere, off a glass or tooth brush, anything a person touches. Even if they got your DNA, so what? I have nothing to hide.
I am not scared of a little needle or wearing a mask, but I am scared of COVID. Everyone should be.
• People are saying that they can’t understand the Afghanistan language. Well, they can’t understand us either. They are the ones in a strange country, not us.
Remember, they are strangers in our paradise. How lucky we are.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi