Single issue put stop to ‘red wave’
Many say they do not know what happened to the expected “red wave.” I do. The partisan Supreme Court destroyed the red wave with their decision about abortion. I and many others change our voting because of that.
I am an independent-leaning Republican, but I voted for a Democratic governor so he could veto any bills against a women’s choice and voted against a Republican senator because he said something like, “if a woman doesn’t like it she can just move.”
Without that ill-considered ruling by the partisan Supreme Court, I would have been part of a significant red wave that has had enough of President Joe Biden’s inflation, open border and other foolishness. Poor old man.
I think Republican leaders know what happened to the red wave but are afraid to admit publicly that many who tend to vote Republican do not agree with their “plank” of having old men and religious people telling women they do not have a choice. They hate to admit that plank is good only for a fraction of their voters, the anti-choice fraction, which may actually be pretty small ... but needed.
Robert F. Bodeau
Chippewa Falls
Trump makes things tough for GOP
Donald Trump is once again applying for the job of president of the United States.
Many members of the Republican Party are less than satisfied by this event. They are ready to move on from the party of “Me” to the party of “Us.” They are interested in once again implementing the historical values of the Republican Party and in having a platform to run on.
On the other hand, many Democrats are pleased with Trump’s decision to run again. They know that Trump’s candidacy will create conflict within the Republican Party and take away millions of votes in the general election that might go to someone who is more qualified. Potential and likely charges against Trump for unlawful activity, his bombastic nature, his previous elections vote count, and his predisposition to tell lies are not considered as components of a winning formula.
The Republican leadership, Republican gatekeepers and Republican voters are faced with a monumental choice regarding the future direction of their party. It is a high-stakes drama that will take place over the next 18 months. My suggestion is stay tuned. You don’t want to miss the action.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.
Public television plays critical role
Wisconsin Public Television’s “Here & Now” staff, led by Frederica Freyberg, did an excellent job of covering the 2022 election results. I have never seen such thorough, unbiased television coverage of a statewide election.
I recommend that you watch the Friday, Nov. 11, show especially. You can find it on the internet or through the PBS Passport system on your TV if you’re a monthly contributor. I watched the news show more than once to catch all the nuances of Wisconsin’s complicated political system.
Freyberg is a seasoned Wisconsin journalist at the top of her game. Wisconsin is privileged to have her guidance and calm during a time when our democracy has been challenged to its core by the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Margo Hecker
Menomonie
Van Orden should address Jan. 6
Derrick Van Orden was interviewed on the local news recently and acknowledged that half of the electorate in his race did not vote for him. He expressed his intention to serve all constituents regardless of their political persuasion. Whether he is sincere or not we do not know, but I certainly applaud his message.
He has been touting his career as a Navy SEAL, who, as I understand, are experts in preparation for beach landings in taking part to protect against terrorist groups. As he is preparing for landing on the Washington beach and finding himself surrounded by representatives who supported the terror of Jan. 6, 2021, I would hope his very first declaration will be to acknowledge Joe Biden is the rightfully elected president of the United Sates and that he regrets his participation in the Jan 6 protest.
I cannot, in any way, imagine how anyone who did not vote for him would have an ounce of confidence he can be the representative for all of us, if he does rescind his prior positions in this regard.
Should he declare this, I will give him my open mind.
Anton Smets
Eau Claire
Young voters should be applauded
The midterm election was historic; young voters turned out in record numbers.
The youngest generation, Generation Z, has experienced more than its share of chaos during the formative years: gun violence in schools, a global pandemic, endless war, the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol, personal freedoms in jeopardy, most recently reproductive rights, and the ongoing climate crisis.
Here is a generation threatened by uncertainty and yet it is determined to stand up to the challenges. These young people are realists who already understand that involvement in the democratic process requires ongoing vigilance and commitment.
We should pay attention to their concerns and support them as this is their world and their future.
Thank you, our young voters. We look up to you.
Judy Neider
Solon Springs
Law benefits victims of crimes
No one should be forced to feel helpless in moving forward after being the victim of a crime. As a survivor of sexual assault, I am very grateful for the the crime victim rights provided in Wisconsin’s Constitution. The amendment, known as Marsy’s Law, provides strong constitutional crime victim rights, which protect victims as they navigate the criminal justice process — an already daunting task.
One of the most important aspects of Marsy’s Law is that it gives victims the right to be heard at multiple stages in a court proceeding. As a victim myself, I know first hand how easy it is to feel unseen and unheard, which is why it’s so important to give victims a voice and the opportunity to provide insight about their experience so judges have all the information necessary to fairly decide on the outcome of the case.
I am also thankful to have had the opportunity to connect and build a relationship with a victim witness coordinator, who helped guide me through every step of the process. The compassion of victim witness coordinators combined with the empowerment provided by Marsy’s Law helps put crime victims on the road to being survivors.
These constitutional rights are indispensable, as they ensure the criminal justice system remains fair to all parties — not just our abusers.
Madalyn Wellumson
Balsam Lake