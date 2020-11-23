A lack of leadership in coronavirus battle
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to get worse and more people are dying, the question is where our leadership is to help end it.
On the federal level the president says we have rounded the corner; I guess going downhill is a way to round a corner. But is escaping to a golf course any way to solve a national problem. Not in my book. And one of the vice president’s ideas was to go on a week’s vacation to Florida. Isn’t he suppose to be leading our national response? I guess you can do that and not be in Washington, D.C.
What about our U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson? He seems more interested in reviewing information from the Barack Obama era than coming up with any way to help the citizens of the state.
Then we have our state elected officials. The governor tries to put in place ideas to stem the virus and all the Republicans do is either vote it down or go to court to challenge everything.
It’s time to put all this political difference aside and, be it Republican or Democrat, get something done.
I’ve tried contact my state legislators. Rep. Jesse James has responded, but twice Sen. Kathy Bernier has not.
Thank the lord we have county health officials who are doing their best to keep us informed and providing positive ideas to help each of us survive this pandemic.
On somewhat of a positive note, the president and the Republican Party have contributed $3 million to our state. Hopefully the people working on the recount will receive their share, and we the taxpayers will not be required to spend any state/local funds on this endeavor.
Lastly, thank you to all the local health care staff for putting up with all this.
Joel Sigel
Chippewa Falls