Mask-wearing more important than ever
My daughter and I went to the mall to do some shopping. We’d walked around and noticed that a lot of people weren’t wearing masks.
I was out there about two weeks ago and counted 20 people without a mask I went to one store and bought something. I asked the clerk why they weren’t going after customers, and the clerk told me it had something to do with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).
How are we supposed to get this virus under control when HIPAA is overdoing everything that Gov. Tony Evers wants us to do, like wearing a mask.
This doesn’t make any sense to me at all. Get real, people. People are dying from this and yet you don’t care what happens if your grandparents or your kids die from this. Are you just concerned with about yourself and nobody else?
I’m sure all the people who died from COVID-19 who were probably young — in their 50s and maybe some in the 80s — would like to tell you to wear a mask. More than a million people have died from this. I don’t want to get this virus. So please listen to the governor of Wisconsin and wear a mask or stay home.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire