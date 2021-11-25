PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S 'ACCOMPLISHMENTS'
Our president:
- Shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, resulting in the loss of as many as 48,000 indirect jobs and affecting the communities served. He eliminated new fracking on federal lands. The moves have had a role in rising gas prices.
- Reinstated "catch and release" at the border, which hinders our ability to screen for cartels, the amount of durgs coming in, terrorists and atrocities against women and children. Thousands of immigrants are coming into our country, many of whom have been bused and/or flown to U.S. communities.
- Pulled our military out of Afghanistan before getting U.S. and Afghan citizens out. Because the Taliban terrorists had captured much of the country, they quickly moved in and in 11 days took over the country. Thus, we had to deal with the Taliban to get people out. As a result of two suicide attacks, 13 of our military personnel were killed. Our State Department has hindered civilian volunteers trying to get hundreds of Americans left behind.
- Has spent trillions of dolllars for unneeded services, instead of going toward much needed infrastructure. This spending has led to an inflation rate of nearly 6%, and our president plans to increase taxes on many middle-class families, the death tax and wealthy families.
- Recently angered our European allies when he announced a three-nation security agreement with the U.K. and Australia.
Is our country better off now than it was on Jan. 19?
You decide.
Lane Jackson
Eau Claire
Remembering a difficult passage
In 1620 a group of people decided to leave England because of religious intolerance.
They had bought two ships in Holland and planned to go to the New World. One of the ships would prove leaky. In order to get passage and provisions for the trip, the group agreed to send back to England fish, fur and lumber.
The reliable ship was the Mayflower, and it held only a portion of those wishing to leave England. The ship left England in early September with about 100 passengers and 25 sailors. Of the 100 passengers, some 30 or so were company men sent to look after the interests of the investing company. The 90-foot-long ship took 66 days, going through the North Atlantic’s often turbulent seas. The cramped people had to endure discomfort, minimal food, seasickness and social resentments.
Then in early November they saw land in the vicinity of what we now call Cape Cod. They thought it would be present-day Virginia, but this area would have to suffice. The landscape looked and was bleak and harsh, but it would also have to suffice. The Mayflower docked in a cove. For some weeks the people went to and from the boat to adjust to conditions. The story of these Pilgrim landings, and how they endured is somewhat familiar to many of us, especially at Thanksgiving time, and will not be retold here.
In 1945 the Metropolitan Insurance Company in Boston commissioned artist N.C. Wyeth to create paintings that illustrate the Pilgrim’s experiences. These paintings are presumably on display in a company lobby. One particularly thoughtful painting shows the pilgrims gathered on a hill on April 5, 1621, watching the Mayflower leave them to return to England. We can easily imagine their thoughts and fears.
Michael G. Cunningham
Altoona
Threats to democracy remain
If you have concerns about the threat to American democracy by Republicans you’d be right. By definition below, what Donald Trump and his rabid supporters and enablers are doing via the Big Lie fits the definition of fascism. During his presidency, Trump admired autocrats around the world and coddled them instead of handing out criticism.
Merriam-Webster definition of fascism:
a political philosophy, movement [here Trumpism], or regime that exalts nation [here America First] and often race [here white nationalism] above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader [here Donald Trump], severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition [here voter suppression laws and threats against people who stand up to them].
All good Americans need to fight this growing cancer within our democracy. Pro-Trump supporters like Senator Ron Johnson and Derrick Van Orden (Republican candidate for WI 3rd Congressional District) need to be soundly rejected by voters.
As the story was told and retold on the House floor, Benjamin Franklin was walking out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787, when someone shouted out, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?”
To which Franklin supposedly responded, with a rejoinder at once witty and ominous: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
David Wulf
Onalaska