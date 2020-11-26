Gardner plays key role in a global garden
A global garden consists of several plants.
One plant will discredit a country’s media. Another plant will discredit the country’s judicial system. Plants discredit law enforcement, military leadership, politicians and elections and plants cause unrest throughout the targeted country by growth in the philosophy of divide and conquer.
The gardener’s main objective is to spend years developing “one plant” that can do it all by proper placement for growth and the ability to spread its invasiveness.
Tony Huppert
Spring Valley
Downplaying virus was influential for GOP
Trounced by over three million more votes than he lost by in 2016 and this time losing the conservative-biased Electoral College, Donald Trump found the November election a bitter pill to swallow. So he didn’t try.
Trump declared victory while votes were still being counted, saying results in Pennsylvania and Georgia should be frozen. Putting his interests above the country’s as usual, Trump claimed any remaining votes in those and some additional states were illegal, while states where he narrowly trailed needed to keep counting.
Trump and his allies had already made efforts to suppress the vote. Republicans in California put out fake ballot drop boxes. “Unknown individuals” set fire to drop boxes in heavily-Democratic Los Angeles and Boston. The Republican governor of Texas mandated there could only be one drop box per county, including a county with over four million people.
Louis DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, was named postmaster general. He didn’t know the cost to mail a postcard, but he knew to implement measures to slow down mail delivery so absentee ballots might arrive too late. Mitch McConnell and fellow Senate Republicans rushed another conservative nominee onto the Supreme Court, hoping Justices might overturn the nation’s will as they once did for George W. Bush.
The GOP war on democracy continued later with lawsuits, constant gaslighting interviews, plots to have Republican-controlled state legislatures appoint Trump electors despite their citizens having voted for Joe Biden, and the usual evidence-free ranting from the Oval Office.
Although Republican schemes fizzled, I suppose they’re satisfied knowing that they tried everything. Well, almost everything.
If Republicans had treated COVID-19 seriously and made a concerted effort to contain it, death totals would be lower and perhaps Trump would have been reelected. Sometimes taking no responsibility has consequences, too.
William Mills
Eau Claire
Republicans have opportunity to change
Judging, grudge-holding and rage are like drinking poison and expecting someone else to die. President Donald Trump continues to demonstrate raging judgment. He is unlikely to change, but we can lead the change.
The election is over. Republican election officials claim that this election was the most secure in history. A benefit of Trump’s false claims of fraud is that this election was the most closely monitored of all time. Cameras showed ballot counting in locations with many Democratic voters.
Neither Democrats nor Republicans can claim much consolation from this election. Democrats last seats in the House and gained fewer than expected in the Senate.
Democrats often choose liberal candidates in primaries that do not appeal to independent American voters. Biden was likely the only candidate who could have won. He ran as a unifier and that is what American voters want. Let’s restore unified, cooperative government.
Republicans lost the presidency but now have the opportunity to drop the rule-or-ruin, divide-and-conquer politics of Trump and rebuild the party to support a democracy with cooperative government.
One thing remains to be done: healing. Reach “across the aisle.” See if you can find common ground with a supporter of the other candidate. Follow the example of the Trump supporter who got a Biden sign before the election and gave it to his neighbor whose sign was stolen. The neighbors started a friendship that did not seem possible before. See if you can do the same with your neighbor.
John Hempstead
La Crosse
Transition made harder by current president
Well, I see President Donald Trump is doing just what I said he’d do on point one of my last letter. He’s defiantly screwing the transition up. Trump just remains intransigent to the election results.
What do you think think the Republicans would have done if Hillary Clinton would’ve kept suing the states. They would be screaming their heads off that it’s fixed, just like Trump is doing now. The problem with the Republicans is none of them have the guts to rein in Trump like the Republicans in 1974 did to Nixon, while Trump makes Nixon look like a saint.
Trump had his two-bit show where he’d tell people they’re fired but doesn’t have the guts to do face-to-face in the White House. He either fires them by tweet or has one of his cronies do it for him. Brave man.
I think if Trump was in the military, he’d be court martialed for dereliction of duty. We then had the GSA administrator, Emily Murphy, refusing to do her job to affirm that Biden is the president-elect so they can get everything they need for the transition. In 2016 the GSA affirmed Trump three days after the election and there were close states then. I guess she wanted her 15 minutes of fame.
The bad thing about Trump being gone is we taxpayers still need to pay for his Secret Service detail and pay the overpriced room rates when he’s at his resorts. The best thing that could happen on Jan. 20 is once Biden is sworn in Trump gets arrested, and that’s the truth.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire
Effort would honor those on front lines
America should start producing poppies in memory of all the nurses and doctors who have lost their lives in the war on COVID-19.
Mark Warns
Eau Claire