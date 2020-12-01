COVID-19 surge must be taken seriously
After reading the most recent article published on Nov. 24 regarding the record-breaking deaths as a result of COVID-19, I couldn’t help but feel concerned for the lack of disregard displayed by many in the state of Wisconsin.
COVID-19 has presented the world with a plethora of issues. It has impacted our own community locally on so many levels including increased unemployment, complicated education and child care systems, and stressors on the health care systems. The rising death rate is nothing but concerning and should not be taken lightly.
Although it is being reported that cases are declining, the efforts made by those within our community to remain socially distanced is critical for everyone’s overall health. In a recent tweet made by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, they state, “COVID-19 does not take a holiday or have a long weekend.” The department’s website provides a visual with color distinctions of the number of deaths per county. Eau Claire County is significantly higher than the surrounding counties as it is within the 50-100 deaths range.
Additionally, there is a significant amount of controversy surrounding what is counted as death from COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines that clearly spell out the process the coroner must follow when determining the cause of death.
In efforts to hopefully reunify with our families and friends for the holidays, I am hopeful that our local community works to socially distance themselves from others and takes the severity of this virus and the multitude of impacts it has placed onto this world seriously in an overall effort to improve the COVID-19 situation.
Amanda Heindl
Chippewa Falls