Step up, media
When I drive through our community, I still notice a lot of Donald Trump signs. There’s also talk about Trump running for president again.
I think it’s important that the media address the fact that, after the events of Jan. 6, many of us feel that Trump is a traitor to our country. A lot of people feel the Capitol riot was a failed coup.
The media spend a lot of time talking about the “big lie” of election fraud. However, little effort is spent emphasizing that if there is no evidence of election fraud, the “big lie” only serves to undermine our democratic process.
When politicians claim that there was fraud, they are attempting to discredit lawful votes. I, for one, am tired of listening to people like Ted Cruz as he blatantly attempts to tear up my vote. If you have evidence of voter fraud, then bring it forward. Otherwise, sit down and shut up.
I’m fearful that if Trump returns to office it will be the end of all the rights and freedoms that the brave members of our armed forces have given up so much to protect. Trump has repeatedly shown he cares nothing for our laws. The repeated attacks on the 2020 election bear testament to this.
Furthermore, in a recent interview with Jonathan Karl, Trump failed to denounce his supporters who chanted “Hang Mike Pence” at the Capitol riot. Now, I am not a supporter of Pence. I believe he should be in jail for his support of Trump. But it is unacceptable that Trump supporters called for violence against a sitting vice president, and it’s unacceptable that a former president failed to denounce those lawless individuals.
Many Americans view Trump with contempt. It’s time for the media to cover that sentiment.
Walter Rhein
Eau Claire
Right verdict
I think it is obvious that Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty.
We don’t throw a man in prison just because we don’t like his behavior. We throw him in prison only if he has broken the law. He was just standing there holding a rifle. He was pointing it at nobody and threatening nobody. It isn’t his fault that some guy attacked him, and he had every right to defend himself. The only crimes were committed by the men who attacked him.
It is obvious that the people who are angry about the verdict simply do not understand the law.
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Too much blame
Our culture is extremely unfair to its leaders, either giving them credit for things they do not deserve, but mostly blaming them for things that are not their fault.
As a leader of small constituencies during my career, I experienced at least one of those extremes. Although I made mistakes, I do not remember ever being blamed for things that were not my fault. On the other hand, having been retired for over 25 years, I am still being told about good things I supposedly said or did. Since I know myself pretty well and old people tend to remember things from the past, I know I’m getting credit for things I do not deserve.
For most leaders it is just the opposite. Take Jordan Love, for example. Sure, the Packers lost, but it was not his fault. The media, including this paper, played down the fact that his statistics were better than those of the other quarterback, who is supposed to be a future Hall of Famer. Special teams botched their responsibilities. Receivers dropped passes. There were questionable calls by officials and coaches. Love should have been praised, not belittled.
Our President Joe Biden‘s treatment is shameful. Is it really his fault that there are 100 ships waiting off the coast of California to be unloaded? Is he to blame that huge oil companies and Middle Eastern nations and Russia manipulate fuel prices? Does the president have the authority to set the price of hamburger? Let’s be fair.
Gordon Thorpe
Eau Claire