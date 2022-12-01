Political stars in U.S. rise and fall

Seems like every casual observer of the midterm elections has a theory as to why the much-anticipated “Red Wave” for the Republicans turned out to be a pink trickle. At least a couple of my hopes were not dashed: Ron Johnson’s defeat of Jesse M. Barnes for the U.S. Senate seat and Derrick Van Orden’s capture of Wisconsin’s 7th District House race after 25 years of The Ron Kind Show were clearly bright spots.