Political stars in U.S. rise and fall
Seems like every casual observer of the midterm elections has a theory as to why the much-anticipated “Red Wave” for the Republicans turned out to be a pink trickle. At least a couple of my hopes were not dashed: Ron Johnson’s defeat of Jesse M. Barnes for the U.S. Senate seat and Derrick Van Orden’s capture of Wisconsin’s 7th District House race after 25 years of The Ron Kind Show were clearly bright spots.
These past few months have certainly helped to identify some of the rising and falling stars in the political realm. For example, many Republicans thought during the primaries that party establishment candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, given the enthusiastic support of big-name moderates like Paul Ryan, Scott Walker and others, could easily oust Gov. Tony Evers. We’ll never know. But with Rebecca’s failure to do a single public appearance with Tim Michels, or do a single political endorsement ad for him, any future political aspirations she may have are over. A falling star.
Turning attention to 2024 and beyond, I believe the biggest rising star, from right here in our backyard, is 8th District Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay. He is 38 years old, married with two daughters, holding a master’s degree from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in International Studies from Georgetown. On the day he graduated from college he enrolled in the Marines, where he served eight years and two deployments in Iraq; earning a rank of captain.
In 2016 Gallagher was elected to Congress and now serves on the House Armed Services Committee. As a bright, articulate, common-sense conservative leader, he often appears on the major media outlets lending his valued insight on domestic and foreign issues.
In my humble opinion, he should be our next vice president, come 2024.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Sports ads ‘insult our intelligence’
I have often wondered as I sit watching football is anyone so affected by the commercials that invade your listening space to run out and buy the item offered?
Every ball exchange, we suffer through at least six different playettes — which all are an insult to our intelligence. We see monsters coming down the road eating all in their way, a lizard selling insurance, a picture of our insides, happy people eating and drinking, a fat guy supervising the making of sub sandwiches. Some even help you diagnose symptoms so you can ask your doctor. I wonder if doctors actually get asked those questions?
As I suspect these commercials really don’t convince you to buy, why not do as PBS does and list their sponsors and get on with it? A football game has four 15-minute quarters but the game drags on for nearly three hours. Keep in mind that many advertisers can deduct the cost of the ad as a business expense, thus allowing us poor saps to take up the slack.
Oh, gosh, a lady was just carrying on a conservation with a bear. How cool is that?
John Fadness
Chippewa Falls
Money could be put to better use
Apparently, NASA is planning to spend $93 billion to send astronauts to the moon. A more idiotic waste of money would be hard to imagine.
There is not the slightest chance that going to the moon will benefit the human race, unless one is crazy enough to believe that space exploration is intrinsically good. The last time we sent astronauts to the moon, we stopped doing it because President Richard Nixon and Congress decided it was a pointless exercise.
Why have we forgotten that lesson? That $93 billion ought to be used to subsidize green energy so we can fight global warming. That, at least, will help the human race, and plenty of animal species too. Do the scientists at NASA simply not care about anyone but themselves?
Douglas Sczygelski
Eau Claire
Johnson fails on marriage measure
This week, led by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act, bringing this historic bill one step closer to becoming law.
The bill codifies basic rights and freedoms for same-sex and interracial couples that were finally granted under the landmark 2015 Supreme Court decision, Obergefell v. Hodges. It is something big to celebrate, but despite overwhelming public support for marriage equality, bipartisan backing from Republicans in Congress and being the right thing to do, Sen. Ron Johnson voted against the bill and the will of his constituents.
All of us deserve the freedom and peace of mind to marry who we love and receive equal dignity in the eyes of the law. These are American values that are enshrined in our Constitution. Unfortunately, Republican legislators like Johnson frequently denigrate these values and their queer constituents, which has caused a spike in violent hate crimes and legislative attacks on our freedom. Just look at the Club Q shooting in Colorado, the latest FBI data or the rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation. Our rights, even our safety, are far from guaranteed.
Our freedoms deserve protecting. The reality is, Black, brown and queer people especially need our legislators to step up and lay the foundations to protect our rights. Baldwin is showing the leadership and humanity that we need. Johnson is a coward, putting politics above the people of Wisconsin.
Adam Accola
Eau Claire
Vos speaks with forked tongue
After watching the WisPolitics luncheon with the Republican leaders on WisconsinEye, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is now a true bureaucrat and not an elected official in my mind.
I say this because in the beginning Vos marched to Donald Trump’s drum. He even met with the former president. Then came the Michael Gableman fiasco and rigged elections. Vos spent over $1 million of Wisconsin taxpayers’ money. I can’t help but see the picture of former Gov. Scott Walker and President Trump with shovels in their hands at the groundbreaking ceremony for Foxconn — largest foreign borrowing in the history of Wisconsin.
Things were heating up, so Vos fired Gableman. If I’m not mistaken, there are still lawsuits pending. Vos was falling out of favor with the Trump clan. Trump switched gears and supported the Republican candidate for governor this Nov. 8.
I will give Vos credit, he’s polished and he is the longest serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history. Have you ever talked to an elected official and then wondered what they just said? I would suggest that Vos may have some memory loss as he sounds like a progressive regurgitating the Dems’ talking points. When the Republican leaders were asked if the next Legislature will be the same as the last session, more doublespeak and Vos stating Gov. Tony Evers made lots of mistakes. Here we go again.
Terry Nichols
Town of Colfax