Disappointment from former Trump backer
President Donald J. Trump:
Just how much hardship do you want to bestow on a country you want to make “Make Great Again.” Currently Americans are dying by the minute over a pandemic that you ignored when you first became aware of it in January.
During your reelection campaign speeches, you repeatedly made the statement that we as Americans “were rounding the corner” with the COVID-19 virus, yet you and your administration gave little or no guidance to harness our federal initiatives to provide a united effort to join the resources of all the states in our nation.
What amazes me is the two-faced approach your administration maintains by establishing guidelines to impede the spread of this virus yet openly condone “mask-less” attendees at your rallies.
A further hardship is the indifference you maintain about the transition of power. This again is an example of you showing your true colors. You don’t want to “Make America Great Again,” your true purpose is to make Donald J. Trump great again and stay in power at all costs.
The America people spoke to you in a resounding victory vote and elected another person to hold the office of Presidency. It’s time to let go and let our Democracy move forward as our Founding Fathers set forth in the Constitution of the United States.
Remember: It’s “One Nation Under God,” not under Donald J. Trump.
PS: I voted for you in 2016.
James D. Raleigh
Jim Falls
Enough already with coronavirus letters
I have some advice for the next individual who wants to write a letter to the editor to announce the severity of COVID-19, warn us to take seriously the health risks, to wear a mask, etc. Before you mail that letter, please research all the previous letters (may be hundreds by now) with the same message since April. You should also research all the news articles in the Leader-Telegram regarding COVID-19.
When you do this research, you will find that you are not the first or only person to write a letter regarding the seriousness of COVID-19. What makes you think that it is your letter that will make a difference when previous letters have not? Do you know that you are preaching to the choir of your audience? You can lead a horse to water ...
It is time for many of us to assume the naysayers, the selfish and other violators of mask wearing and other sanitary measures do not even read the Leader-Telegram. Let’s assume that all of us are sick and tired of one more COVID-19 letter and message that goes unheeded. There are only two types of people in the world: givers and takers. Takers do not change.
It is now the season of hope for many religions. Please consider using the letter to the editor forum to share positive experiences, happy memories of previous holidays, those things of which we are grateful. It just might warm some hearts and give others something pleasant to remember or think about.
Thank you and the (generic) happy holidays to people of all faiths.
Carol Flanigan
Eau Claire