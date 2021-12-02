Mask mandate needed locally
With yet another coronavirus variant bearing down on the U.S. and the Chippewa Valley, now is the time for the Eau Claire County Board and the City Council to reinstate mandatory indoor mask mandates.
Both bodies earlier this year wisely instituted mask mandates but repealed them after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its mask guidance. With cases rising in our area — even before the highly contagious omicron variant takes hold here, as it will — our elected officials need to find the political courage to require masks be worn in all indoor public spaces until the case numbers decline substantially — and vaccine levels rise as well.
The latest COVID-19 situation report from the City-County Health Department showed troubling increases in the average number of daily cases as well as deaths. Hospitalizations were up, as was the seven-day positivity rate. Imagine what these numbers will look like after the omicron variant arrives (if it hasn’t already). Progressive cities like Madison that want to get ahead of the impending wave of new omicron-fueled cases already are instituting or extending mask mandates.
The need to protect the public requires our County Board and City Council to immediately schedule votes on using the power they have to require masks to be worn in indoor public spaces. Refusing to address this impending wave of new cases with this available public-health tool would be a total abdication of the responsibility that each county supervisor and city council member has to look out for the best interests and health of their constituents.
Doug Mell
Eau Claire
Say ‘no’ to sandhill crane hunt
A welcome sign of spring each year is hearing the wild call of sandhill cranes returning to Wisconsin. Seventy years ago, sandhills were almost gone from our state, down to about 20-some pairs. Concentrated conservation efforts brought them back slowly to sustainable numbers.
In September the Wisconsin Senate voted to reintroduce an annual sandhill hunt. The Assembly may take up the bill in January.
Sandhill cranes reproduce slowly — about one or two hatchlings survive every couple of years. Mating doesn’t occur until the birds are 4 or 5 years old. Balancing the effects of a hunt with the sandhill’s slow reproduction rate is risky business.
Controlling the impact of a crane hunt could be wishful thinking. A bird in the sky with roughly a 6- to 6½-foot wing span and a loud call makes an easy target. Wisconsin is in the crane’s flyway and core breeding grounds. The near wipe-out of sandhills in the 1950s could happen again.
Whooping cranes and sandhill cranes are indistinguishable to hunters in poor light. Whooping cranes are recovering slowly in Wisconsin — through heroic breeding efforts they now number about 50. Whooping cranes could be even more seriously endangered by a sandhill hunt.
How to address the problem of corn crop damage by cranes? The International Crane Foundation (Baraboo) helped develop an effective safe chemical deterrent, Avipel, that offers an effective way to reduce crop damage. Also needed is a policy that supports farmers by allowing payments for crop damage caused by wildlife species that do not have a hunting season.
The time is now to contact your state Assembly representative to vote “No” to a sandhill crane hunt. Cranes grace our skies — a part of Wisconsin’s heritage for future generations to enjoy.
Kathleen Kascewicz
Fifield
Let’s save our democracy
Some traditional Republicans, alarmed at the right-wing extremists who have taken over their party, are urging everyone to vote for Democrats in every election in the coming year.
And for good reason. The all-out assault on our democracy by untraditional Republicans cannot be tolerated.
From the coup attempt on Jan. 6 to the anti-voter bills all across the country, including here in Wisconsin, and the undermining of independent election administration, untraditional Republicans are sabotaging our democracy.
Meanwhile, Democrats are working hard to get COVID-19 under control.
Democrats passed legislation to fix crumbling roads, bridges and water pipes, and to expand broadband.
Democrats are healing our economy from the ravages of the pandemic and Donald Trump tax cuts for the ultra wealthy.
Democrats are passing legislation to provide affordable child care and elder care and to expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing expenses.
Republicans voted no to all of this.
The reality is that the Republican Party has been taken over. The rise to power of untraditional Republicans is the result of making you angry. Their act depends on it. If you, instead, decide to ignore them, they are without power.
Don’t give them that power.
Susan Hansen
Shell Lake
A midterm election scenario
‘Twas the night before Christmas, in 2022, and the results of the November midterms are finally confirmed by the courts. As expected, Republicans pick up five Senate seats and 49 House seats.
Day 1: On Jan. 3, 2023. the new 118th Congress begins. Republicans officially take control of both chambers by wide margins.
Day 2: Rep. Kevin McCarthy is voted Speaker of the House. Nancy Pelosi immediately resigns from Congress and jets back to San Francisco, never to be heard from again. The infamous “Squad “ member, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is elected minority leader.
Republican senators put Mitch McConnell out to pasture and elect Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee as their new majority leader. Chuck Schumer also resigns. Bernie Sanders officially joins the Democratic Party and is elected minority leader.
Day 3: The House of Representatives drafts Articles of Impeachment for both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, citing gross incompetence, seditious acts and general moronic behavior. A smattering of spineless Republicans cross the aisle, but the vote is overwhelming.
Day 4: Since every clear-thinking American considers the mountain of evidence ironclad, the Senate suspends any need for hearings on the matter and quickly votes for their conviction on all impeachment articles.
Day 5: Capital police and the Secret Service oversee the hasty packing of U-Hauls and the escorting of Biden and Harris to Air force One for their flight back to Delaware and California.
Day 6: As per the succession requirements of the Constitution, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is sworn in as our 47th president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. McCarthy selects Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa as our vice president.
Day 7: “And by the seventh day God completed His work which He had done; and He rested on the seventh day” (Genesis 2:2).
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire