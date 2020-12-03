We must fight common enemies together
To My Fellow Americans:
Please return to 1942-45 with me. Most of you readers weren’t yet born; I was 4 years old. At that time, my parents had moved my two older brothers and me from our farm near Downing to the “huge” city of Rock Island, Ill. My father, a farmer and milk route driver, wanted to contribute to the WWII effort, so he took classes at Stout State College and became a tool and die maker. He used his new skills at the Rock Island Arsenal to make ammunition and other military equipment to fight the enemies that threatened and killed Americans and our allies.
At that time, Americans came together and worked, sacrificed and gave (many their lives) in order to help eliminate a common enemy, the Axis powers. And together we did eliminate that enemy.
Fast forward to 2020. Today we Americans have another common enemy. This one has breached our shores, invaded our lands and permeated the air we breathe: COVID-19. And COVID-19 has been allowed to run amok. We Americans have not come together to eliminate this terrible, deadly enemy. We have not supported the wonderful, self-sacrificing soldiers who are fighting (some to the death) this horrible virus for us — our medical workers and staff personnel.
Why is that? Is it our “constitutional right” to refuse adhering to the four simple actions that could help save thousands of fellow Americans’ lives? I would suggest it’s our duty to follow them.
Come on, fellow Americans: mask up, social distance, wash hands, avoid crowds. Let’s work together on this. Together let’s eliminate this common enemy as we did in 1942-45.
Jeanne Kussrow-Larson
Knapp
Violence expected if Trump is reelected
The violent protesters are packed up, loaded with destructive materials and fire starters, waiting for the outcome of elections. Should President Donald Trump be considered reelected, they are ready at a moment’s notice to create havoc and mayhem in most cities.
Trump does not go along with their socialist/communist agenda. They are determined to ruin him at all costs. The organization Black Lives Matter is a Marxist group and a leader of violence. They came up with this name to look like a good group while they are anti-United States. They do not appear to care about Black people.
Hopefully the authorities can stop these violent protesters before they can get started if election results change.
Beverly Harper
Eau Claire
‘Strong’ finish to troubling year suggested
This letter is not for those who for an underlying health condition and/or age are self-quarantined. It is for the uninfected folks.
Nor am I writing that, concerning the coronavirus, the rest of us should throw caution to the wind. However, what about the following commands of God: “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart and with all of your soul and with all your mind” and “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:38,39).
As an editor at age 83 wrote recently, it has been the strangest year he has ever experienced. I agree, but what about finishing the year out with the hope of vaccines?
Should we just hunker down and take care of our own family and ourselves? Spoken by some, “Every day that passes is one less bad day in 2020. I just want to get this year over.”
How about a different perspective? What about our neighbor(s)? What would it be like to finish strong?
Why not volunteer as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army, which online states 82% goes to the needy. And they serve a lot of needs.
Why not inventory your nonperishable food and deliver some or have someone deliver some to the local food pantry. Assist your neighbor by shoveling their sidewalk. Spread some cheer with baked goods when safely visiting a shut-in. You may have better ideas.
The double benefit is that while you make your neighbor feel loved, you find purpose in your loving action. We are commanded to love God and to love our neighbor. Instead of just getting through the year, why not help someone else get through it? Consider what you can do safely. Leave this strange year of 2020 with some peace and joy. Finish strong.
James Coil
Cumberland
Our hospitals may soon be overwhelmed
As a retired physician, I write with great concern as COVID-19 surges in northwest Wisconsin. Our hospitals may soon be overwhelmed.
UW Health, in “An Open Letter to the People of Wisconsin,” sounds the alarm:
“Wisconsin is in a bad place right now with no sign of things getting better without action. We are, quite simply, out of time. Without immediate change, our hospitals will be too full to treat all of those with the virus and those with other illnesses or injuries. Soon you or someone you love may need us, but we won’t be able to provide the life-saving care you need, whether for COVID-19, cancer, heart disease or other urgent conditions. As health care providers, we are terrified of that becoming reality.”
We are all tired of the coronavirus — but the virus is not tired of us. And so we must act now to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, our neighbors. We must wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance whenever possible.
Thanks to the vaccines that will soon be available, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But the light is still a ways away. We must do everything we can to protect each other during this holiday season — so that we can all enjoy many holidays in the years to come.
Dr. Maury Pasternack
Eau Claire
Racism is systemic in some departments
Back on Sept. 1, this newspaper printed a letter from a fellow who bemoaned, “... riots, burning and looting ....” in some cities in the U.S. He blamed “feckless mayors” for not letting the police “do their job.” Then he used a grossly twisted metaphor to supposedly make his point.
He said (and I assume he meant the mayors), “Instead, they put their knee on the neck of their police ...” A strange wording, since it was the police who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. People, that started the whole nationwide — no, worldwide — protests in the first place.
For 13 years I wore a badge and a gun, four in the United States Air Force’s Air Police and nine as a state cop at UW-Madison. I completed three police schools: Air Police Technical School, Madison Police Academy and Wisconsin’s State Patrol Academy. I think I know a bit more about law enforcement than a man who says he wants the police “to do their job.”
We do not live in a police state (yet), and it was not the officers’ “job” to murder Floyd, nor to shoot a young man in Chicago 16 times, or a woman EMT in her bedroom eight times, or a 13-year-old with a toy gun in Ohio within seconds of their on-scene arrival. I could go on, but my point is that too many police shootings are indefensible and, by far, too many are of unarmed Native Americans, Blacks and Latinos. And that’s racism.
Systemic racism is a real problem in America and is tripled in many police departments. Can this be corrected? Sure, but not before it’s admitted, and fat chance of police brass admitting that. They, too, live by the policeman’s omerta ...
Terence H. O’Donahue
Fairchild