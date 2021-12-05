Wisconsin recently held its deer hunting season — about the closest to a sacred tradition our secular society has. My relatives and ancestors have hunted for as long as we have family memory. We’ve conserved our ancestral lands to be attractive to the deer we love to hunt. Millions of other Wisconsinites have and still cherish this tradition. But now that tradition is threatened by climate change effects on our Wisconsin ecology, such as:
• Hemorrhagic disease viruses (EHD, bluetongue) are moving to new areas because disease-carrying insects move north as the climate warms, causing die-offs of deer that haven’t evolved immunity. Severe drought exacerbates the diseases (as well as the risk of wildfires and other problems).
• A warming climate brings earlier spring growth, putting plants past their nutritional prime before the birth of the fawns that depend on them.
• Invasive plant species are spreading because of the expanded range allowed by the warming climate. These plants have little value for wildlife and choke out indigenous plants, depleting available foods, changing soil pH and shrinking species diversity.
Many more warnings are coming from nonpartisan conservation organizations such as Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, National Deer Alliance, National Wild Turkey Federation, Quality Deer Management Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Mule Deer Foundation.
As an enjoyer of wildlife and of sacred things, I support the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better Act, both of which include sensible climate policy. I also support a carbon fee and dividend policy to reduce fossil fuel use. My family can make small changes to our lands, but millions of hunters contacting our representatives demanding climate legislation can make changes affecting all of our lands so we may continue to enjoy, and to pass down, the traditions that mean so much to us.