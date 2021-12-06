Retired seniors not represented
As 2021 is ending and 2022 is coming fast, many taxpayers are getting their local property taxes in the mail. My demographic, retired seniors living on fixed incomes, have been neglected for years. It has been stated that inflation is at a 31-year high. Neither party in Madison has been representing our demographic across this state. When one talks about the state funding of K-12 and public higher education, is the state really a major player?
Recently, I contacted the Eau Claire school district financial office. I was curious to know how much borrowing is left from the ECASD-passed 2016 referendum. This passed referendum was almost $88 million. I was told that there is $59 million left to pay off the loan and the school district pays almost $6 million a year until the year 2031.
Recently, I’ve been reading articles in the Leader-Telegram that the school district is looking at another referendum in 2022. I assume that the school district will try to justify another referendum between now and the November 2022 election. Hopefully, the retired seniors living on fixed incomes in the Eau Claire school district will voice their concerns in these times of high inflation with no end in sight.
Legislative effort deserves support
As a lifelong Wisconsin resident and current master’s student at the University of St. Thomas School of Social Work in Minnesota, my passion strongly lies in advocating justice for all.
The Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 7120) was introduced by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., and was passed by the House in 2020 after the unlawful death of George Floyd. The bill includes provisions relating to the banning of chokeholds, specific use-of-force guidelines, and curbing immunity for police officers accused of using excessive force. Since passing, numerous states have taken upon themselves to reform their police departments and conjure different outlets to better deal with mental health crisis calls, leading to a lower risk of excessive force and unnecessary arrests.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, roughly two in five incarcerated people have a history of mental illness. Recently, Wisconsin has hired social work positions in police departments to help aid in mental health crisis calls and bridge the gap between community and law enforcement. Departments in Eau Claire, Janesville and Superior are among some that have hired social workers to aid in crisis work. This position allows the social worker to go out on calls with law enforcement and help de-escalate situations or make other referrals instead of the incident resulting in arrest.
I merely want to voice my gratitude at the strides Wisconsin has made following the Justice in Policing Act. Not only am I proud as a social worker, but also as a minority citizen in Wisconsin. With the rise of police social workers, I hope we can lower arrest and incarceration rates and give individuals the help they need to strive in our communities.
Freedoms set United States apart
America’s basic freedoms are speech, religion, assembly and the right to petition. These freedoms make people in the USA the freest in the world.
Now, do you remember what countries take away those freedoms from their people?
