Community support for pantry applauded
First Presbyterian Community Food Pantry is so grateful for the continued support of our friends and neighbors.
This year has been difficult to navigate for everyone. Early in the year we were a little anxious while looking over finances. We knew the amount of people in need would be going up in our area as schools closed and businesses laid people off. We were already stretching our tight budget to make it through the years.
As the need became apparent, community members stepped up. We began getting donations of money from individuals and nonprofit organizations. People also brought in canned food items to donate. Soon we were able to purchase things like the ever-elusive and very necessary toilet paper. We were also able to pack small hygiene bags.
As the holidays got closer we received a donation of turkeys to distribute to families. This donor has also donated ground beef to us and the community tables in town.
We have needed to make changes in how we distribute food in order to keep our volunteers and patrons safe. We have two teams. One works on Tuesdays and one on Thursdays so there’s no overlap if someone gets COVID-19. The helpers we have are putting in about 55 volunteer hours per week.
The number of people we serve has continued to go up as more people are affected by COVID. In October we gave out our highest number of pounds of food: 15,015.
With Feed My People Food Bank, generous community members and our amazing volunteers, we are able to continue to help feed those in need.
Tiffany Wogahn
Chippewa Falls