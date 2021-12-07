I don’t understand why anyone would vote for a politician that doesn’t believe in democracy.
In Wisconsin, we have ourselves in a pickle. Our grandfathers left their farms and homes on rolling green hills in this beautiful state to go fight fascism in Europe and save our democracy. Some of their friends never returned to their Wisconsin homes and their bodies were buried in mass graves in Europe.
They fought for democracy. They fought for the right to make sure their descendants would continue to be able to pick their neighbor who they trust to represent them in Congress and at the local and state levels.
That right is almost completely taken from us today with gerrymandering. We owe it to the men who fought and died for our government to uphold what the majority of Wisconsinites and Americans want and not the small few who do not wish to continue a democracy in this state or country.
If you vote for politicians who don’t want democracy, then soon enough you will never have the right to vote again. And the men who died on those battlefields would have died in vain.
Sara Thielen
Eau Claire
What’s important during holidays
As I read of the stress some people have regarding Christmas shopping for their children, I think back to my childhood Christmas morning.
We were not allowed to go downstairs until 6 a.m., unless you were already out doing chores, to see what Santa brought. We would each get a little pile of clothes and one toy for all of us to share.
Mom and Dad made Christmas morning the happiest morning of the year, not with their money, or lack thereof, but with the love of thoughtful, caring and wonderful parents. Their presence was the most valuable present any child could ever have or want.
The older I get the more valuable that present is.