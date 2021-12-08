In the wake of yet another school shooting, my heart breaks for all the students whose lives have been cut short due to gun violence.
According to Everytown for Gun Safety (everytown.org), there have been 790 incidents of gunfire on American school grounds since 2013 which have resulted in 256 deaths and 537 injuries. Based on its website, these numbers do not account for the four children who lost their lives and the seven people that were injured at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30. These atrocities are happening in our own backyard as well; since 2014, there have been 12 instances of gunfire on school grounds in Wisconsin, per Everytown.
How many children must die before gun violence is addressed in this county? How long should we have to teach children about active shooters, entertain the idea of arming teachers and send “thoughts and prayers” to parents who had to bury their children? When will it be enough?
Taking a public health approach to gun safety is long overdue. According to a peer-reviewed article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, there are several ways to curb gun violence based on the evidence-based successes of previous public health issues (e.g., alcohol consumption, seat belts). Examples of possible approaches include regulations for safe storage of guns and ammunition, community violence intervention programs, and taxation of guns and ammunition (which would provide funding for gun safety programs).
Gun safety extends beyond the issue of school shootings; it can also save children’s lives by preventing firearm suicide and unintentional shootings. I implore you, please do your part to keep our community’s children safe: Practice safe gun and ammunition storage, educate children about the danger of guns, and advocate for change, for the sake of every child.