Constructing luxury amid poverty
Lately, it seems a new luxury apartment complex is built every month here in Eau Claire. Over the last decade the city has been transformed. We have many new buildings, the Pablo, the Oxbow, the Lismore. We seem to have more festivals and concerts than we even have time for.
I have enjoyed these things as much as anyone else. I’ve gone to music in the park, I’ve worked in some of the new spaces. Even so, I’m very worried about Eau Claire’s development. We’ve been pouring millions and millions of dollars into establishments for the upper- and upper-middle-class members of our community. At the same time, our neighbors who live in poverty are growing in number.
I understand why the city has chosen to do this. They are hoping that by attracting wealthy individuals and large companies, more money will be injected into our community. In theory, we all benefit. While I agree that funding can be secured this way, I have no confidence this money will trickle down to those in need.
Even before the pandemic, we had an affordable housing crisis that was being largely ignored. Though the city gave the Pablo Center $5 million for construction, it granted only $750,000 for low-cost housing. We can and must do better than this.
Now, with the pandemic shutting down the economy and placing many out of work, homelessness is surging and our shelters simply cannot keep up. We must take this as an opportunity to shift our path here in Eau Claire. We need to make sure that housing is affordable for all of us. It is time we call for change.
Evan Peterson
Eau Claire