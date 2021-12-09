Mental health needs to be addressed
According to a UW-Madison article, the state of Wisconsin has a mental health disorder treatment gap of 49%, with many individuals unable to receive the care they need. This data is congruent with access to mental health across the United States. Until there is advocacy for more mental health supports in the western Wisconsin region, there will be little to no change in assisting the individuals in our communities who need the most support.
At this time with the COVID pandemic continuing and individuals continuing to struggle with a lack of resources to mental health supports due to long wait times for appointments, financial stress and stigmas associated with receiving care, it is our job to advocate and push for access to resources and support our community members.
I am asking that there is attention brought to this issue and bringing light to how the COVID-19 pandemic has overall contributed to our mental health negativity. Now is the time more than ever that we come together as a community and support the ones around us. Thank you for thinking of your community; let’s do this together.
Megan Ritter
Menomonie
A modern take on ‘A Christmas Carol’
It may have been a dream, but the climate ghost visits seemed real.
It was fun to take a trip with the Ghost of Climate Past. We visited a past Wisconsin winter and saw smiling children skating and making snow angels. Research hinted greenhouse gas emissions would warm the planet, but nothing seemed urgent.
Flying to various locales with the Ghost of Climate Present was distressing. The ghost took us to charred forests and houses, parched land and flooding rivers running through streets. We saw young people with their futures at stake demonstrating for climate action and reductions in emissions.
When we toured with the Ghost of Climate Yet to Come, he maintained a stoic and silent presence as he showed us even more frightening scenes. We saw cities being engulfed in oceans and millions of refugees with no place to go. We pleaded for an answer to the question, “Can we change the outcomes if we take action?”
To have a chance at maintaining a habitable planet, scientists estimate greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced 50% by 2030. Proposed Build Back Better legislation has good incentives and tax credits for electric vehicles and reducing carbon emissions, but one missing item seems to be a fee on carbon and dividend to taxpayers to reduce fossil fuel reliance most efficiently.
The other missing item may be enough senators and representatives with the courage to respond. Perhaps with ghosts rattling chains in concert with our voices we can scare up the needed votes.
Thanks to “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens and ghostly ideas for encouraging change.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire
Now is a critical time for our society
We, the people of the United States, are caught in a web of insanity, fighting over our 2nd Amendment rights. We have lost sight of a major issue — the safety and well-being of all people. It’s time to step back and ask ourselves, how do we achieve this?
We, all the people, have the right to go about our daily lives in safety. We have the right to assemble through nonviolent demonstrations to express thoughts or feelings about issues in our democracy. These rights cannot be safely supported by citizen groups acting as militias, but can be protected by our democracy’s militia, the National Guard.
Our safety is not aided by laws that allow fellow citizens to openly carry guns in public areas; laws that also enable claims of self-protection, which are often fueled by fear and/or anger, emotions that often lead to violence.
We are nearing a time when the majority of us will feel the need for self-protection, which completes the circle of an unstable, dangerous world. We must recognize that our justice system is flawed nearly to the level of being ineffective, and that it operates at the speed of a slow turtle. We must re-center ourselves towards the goal of safety for all by recognizing that we are all equal, all human, regardless of our skin color or ethnicity.
We, the people, need to be accountable for our actions. Our police as law enforcers need to be accountable for their actions, but also need our support and attention for their safety and well-being.
Lou and Jan Frase
Eau Claire
Assessing the traits displayed by Jesus
Was Jesus a real man? I‘m not asking if he actually existed, or whether he was of flesh and blood. I’m asking if he was masculine enough. Was he a “man’s man”?
From what little information is supplied in the New Testament concerning his nature as a youth, it appears he was inclined to be scholarly. Although referred to as the carpenter’s son, there’s no mention of him applying that hands-on trade.
Was he “different” from other boys his age, who apprenticed under their fathers?
Was he “soft”? Was he bullied?
Once he began his formal mission, well into adulthood, he became known as a teacher and healer, a religious reformer, a prophet. He depended on the charity of acquaintances for food and shelter. So far as we know, he did not practice any manual skills to support himself, nor ever train in the martial arts to become a mercenary soldier.
It is written that he was compassionate, that he wept, that he styled himself a servant to others. Are these the markings of a “he-man”?
No. He broke the bonds of gender, preferring to liberate his humanity and to nurture qualities in himself that transcend cultural norms of manhood.
He stood powerless before the Romans, who crucified him and derided him as a failed rebel. He put up no physical resistance nor demonstrated heroic prowess.
He was humiliated as a man; hung on a cross.
If we place such high approbation on him as Deliverer, Savior, why do we still require “men” to prove themselves by being brutal and brawny?
Michael Doran
Ladysmith