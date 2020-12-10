Racism a concern
I want to thank the letter-writer of “Racism is systemic in some departments” on Dec. 4 for his thoughtful response to another writer’s insensitive and misleading comments published earlier. He wrote well in calling out the other writer’s misguided attitude toward racial injustice in many American law enforcement departments.
If more good cops called for accountability from their fellow officers, as the writer and Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo do, this country would be a long way toward solving a systemic problem, of which racist policing is a symptom.
Being silent about racial profiling, assault and homicide at the hands of police, unfairness in the judicial process, racially biased sentencing, disproportionate mass incarceration ... being silent about these realities is as bad as saying it’s OK or better to let them continue.
I’m proud to stand with the writer on this issue.
Michelle Maslowski
Ettrick
COVID help available
JONAH — Joining Our Neighbors, Advancing Hope — believes everyone should have access to safe COVID testing.
Therefore, in collaboration with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, JONAH has hired three trained COVID navigators to answer questions people have about COVID. The answers will be current and confidential. In addition, transportation assistance or gas money is available for those wanting to be tested. The funding for the COVID hotlines and transportation assistance ends Dec. 31.
Common questions include:
• How much will a COVID test cost? I don’t have insurance.
• I was exposed to COVID. Now what do I do? I don’t have a car.
• Where do I have to go for a COVID test? Do I have to go alone? What about my children?
• Can I keep my job if I test positive?
For confidential answers to these questions and others, please call Nycki at 715-933-8094 or Lidice (speaks Spanish/habla espanol) at 715-530-5291 or Anthony or Mary at 715-491-8983.
Readers, please share this information with your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, etc.
Thank you.
Donna Raleigh
Eau Claire
Sighting believable
I always enjoy reading professor and author B.J. Hollars’ writings. His latest article, “The beast of East Hill,” appeared in the Dec. 4 edition of the Leader-Telegram.
I have no doubt Jeff DeGrave saw that bobcat on Badger Avenue. I’ll tell you what I encountered.
This past Aug. 4, I was on my daily early-morning walk/run when I saw a bobcat at 6:05 a.m. in the 3700 block of Patton Street. I stopped immediately and watched it walk along the edge of a narrow strip of woods. It then proceeded to cross the street directly in front of me 25-30 yards away and enter a larger patch of woods. Having seen many pictures of bobcats and also seeing them on the National Geographic Channel, there was simply no question it was a bobcat. Bobbed tail and all.
I told one of my neighbors about the incident and he related to me that during the summer of 2019 he had encountered a bobcat on South Lowes Creek Road near the Lowes Creek bridge.
It harkened me back to one of my Colorado hunting trips when I was sitting at a high elevation point watching a few elk below me when a bobcat suddenly appeared 20-25 yards to the left of me. We were both surprised to see each other. It was gone in a matter of seconds. One of my highlights of that particular trip.
Ted Nyseth
Eau Claire
Lyrics truthful
Back in 2004, local singer-songwriter Michael Quick recorded his song called “Stranger In This Land.”
One of the song’s lyrics says: “The president proclaimed that the world was flat, and Congress declared ‘We’ll second that.’” Mike went on to sing, “They got a new flag now it’s still red, white and blue, they just put dollar signs where the 50 stars flew.”
The song actually sounded informational and in my naive way of thinking, I figured Mike was singing about the state of politics in the nation at the time. Imagine my surprise to realize years later that Mike might have actually been predicting and singing about the future — 2016-2020. And here we are.
I know Quick to be a great songwriter but didn’t realize his ability to also predict the future. True words, great song, thanks Mike.
Roger Salow
Chippewa Falls
Masking ignored
I am a big supporter of buying local but was absolutely shocked while making a purchase at a certain business in Chippewa Falls recently.
They must have found a way to totally eliminate COVID from their establishment; there was total disregard for anyone’s safety. No masks or gloved hands on the bartenders. No social distancing or masks anywhere. Not one mask on anyone.
The regulars must know that there is no enforcement of COVID rules because no customers even approaching the establishment wore masks. I felt, and was looked at, like I was robbing the place while making my purchase as I wore my mask.
I will not be going back there because they clearly do not care about my or anyone else’s safety.
Come on people. Let’s all do our part to make this virus go away.
Mark Hanson
Altoona
Poignant message
I look with bewilderment at what has happened to the Republican Party in the last four years.
My thoughts are best summarized by the writings of Republican strategist Stuart Stevens in his book, “It Was All a Lie. “History is a strange and unpredictable creature, but seldom is cowardice showered in glory, and I find it difficult to believe that on their deathbeds, this generation of Republicans who abandoned their allegiance to country to swear a new oath to Donald Trump will not look back on this period of their lives with a mixture of shame, sadness, and regret.”
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire
A seasonal poem
I moved most everything I possibly could
Then vacuumed the carpets and corners real good.
Got some cobwebs and dead bugs and bunny dust too.
I stirred up a cloud that caused lots of ah-choos.
Now to put all of these things back into place,
Put on apple cinnamon smells to warm up this space!
Then on to the bathroom to “powder my nose”
And I’ll come out smelling just like the rose
Then out to the dumpster to get rid of trash ...
Crushed cans and plastics and jars made of glass.
Hop in old Smokey and head off to shopping,
I need oatmeal for cookies and pecans for chopping!
Some old fashioned Christmas hard candies for me ...
To put in a little sleigh under my Christmas tree.
Today is my day to just get up and go!
And this girl’s so happy because there’s no snow!!!!
Jodi Sherman
Eau Claire