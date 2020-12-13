We most take care of the poor among us
There must be a million feel-good charities in this country. Why do I call them feel-good charities? That is because when you give to them they make you feel good and it should; you deserve it.
The problems is they simply are not working well enough. One of the problems is many of them only give 5% of a donation to the poor. The other problem is they are not organized in any way to give consistent, reliable, year-round help. They are simply a hodgepodge of efforts. Finally, some private charities do not screen for scammers. They do not even have the means to do so.
Ironically that was the main criticism of the old reliable and functional government welfare program and why it was abandoned. You see there was what I call the “I know a guy” people who were irate with a fella they assumed was scamming the system. Next, the “I know a guy” group generalized and exaggerated it to the point we simply did not have poor people anymore, just scammers. So welfare as we knew it was dropped during the Clinton years.
Now we have a new high of 50 million people living in severe poverty, one out of three children going to bed hungry and the World Hunger Organization, when comparing us to all the other developed countries, has rated us the very worst at taking care of our poor. Imagine that, not only the richest country in the world but the one that proclaims the loudest that we are a Christian nation.
The government needs to again accept the role and responsibility of caring for its citizens. Call it socialism or call it whatever but it still remains the right thing to do.
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls