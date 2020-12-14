An open letter
Dear Council member:
“He who comes the furthest knows the most ...” This was the joke among staff at an institution I once worked for where the hiring practice was to bring in people from anywhere other than here.
Why? There was never a good reason offered that actually reflected the duties of the job. Because for that, well, the person or department already doing the job was the most knowledgeable. And too often, those staff members were consulted to help craft job positions only to be overlooked because ... they were from here.
It’s time to consider that some Eau Claire city employees may already have the knowledge, competencies, established networks and collaborations that Eau Claire needs to lead us forward. They will certainly know our community better than anyone from the outside.
I hope you have encouraged city staff to apply for the city manager position and I look forward to seeing which of those are included in your final interviews.
Sharon Hildebrand
Eau Claire
Helping the poor
There must be a million feel-good charities in this country. Why do I call them feel-good charities? That is because when you give to them they make you feel good and it should; you deserve it.
The problem is they simply are not working well enough. One of the problems is many of them only give 5% of a donation to the poor. The other problem is they are not organized in any way to give consistent, reliable, year-round help. They are simply a hodgepodge of efforts. Finally, some private charities do not screen for scammers. They do not even have the means to do so.
Ironically that was the main criticism of the old reliable and functional government welfare program and why it was abandoned. You see there was what I call the “I know a guy” people who were irate with a fella they assumed was scamming the system. Next, the “I know a guy” group generalized and exaggerated it to the point we simply did not have poor people anymore, just scammers. So welfare as we knew it was dropped during the Clinton years.
Now we have nearly 50 million people living in poverty, one out of three children going to bed hungry and the World Hunger Organization, when comparing us to all the other developed countries, has rated us the very worst at taking care of our poor. Imagine that, not only the richest country in the world but the one that proclaims the loudest that we are a Christian nation.
The government needs to again accept the role and responsibility of caring for its citizens. Call it socialism or call it whatever but it still remains the right thing to do.
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Symbol common
In recent months, the concepts of equity and equitable treatment have been increasingly cited in the Leader-Telegram as laudable community goals. Some of this coverage has pertained to discussions and actions by the Eau Claire City Council.
For many years, North High School students, their parents and other taxpayers living on the north and west sides of Eau Claire have observed Memorial High School’s mascot, “Old Abe,” as the logo adorning city of Eau Claire police vehicles. They have also noted the presence of Old Abe as the apparent logo of the Leader-Telegram, since it is prominently displayed at the top of the first page of each and every edition.
It’s assumed that Regis High School supporters have also observed these ubiquitous community symbols. Such symbols can be just as meaningful and inequitable as words and actions.
Mark Olsen
Eau Claire