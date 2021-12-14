Labels can play an important role
Someone once asked me if I am a progressive. I remember trying to sidestep the question, hoping to avoid being labeled. It’s a futile effort.
We use labels all the time to identify humans. When I practiced pediatrics, it was helpful and effective to identify children with labels like, newborn, infant, toddler, preschooler, adolescent. These labels are useful for communication. They are not hurtful.
So, what is my concern for labels like conservative, libertarian and progressive? I recognize they are meaningful but perhaps less effective for communication because I worry that too often, they are meant to be hurtful rather than helpful.
It is good to notice that people find comfort in different ways of thinking about what is right and wrong. Some of us feel at home in a conservative frame with an appreciation for rugged individualism and freedom to pull oneself up by one’s own bootstraps. Others are comfortable in a libertarian frame with an appreciation for freedom to live voluntarily without coercion. Others are comfortable in a progressive frame with a desire for common public well-being and a belief that we all do better when we all do better.
These different labels can be effective and helpful in our shared political and public conversations if we refrain from using them to be hurtful.
I recommend that we use labels not as hurtful and divisive spears and arrows but rather as aids to open and public conversation as we make choices together for our self-governing society.
Mark Neumann
La Crosse
‘Real business’ eluding GOP, Dems
I see the GOP has been threating to shut down the government again. Both parties use this tactic so it’s not only the GOP, but the Democrats have used it also. What really burns me is these (expletives) will still get paid but nobody else does.
What also burns me is we have to many RINOs in Congress like the closet commie Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and I could go on. Yes, these people are the real RINOs and they spend too much time still harping on Trump’s big lies; it’s time to get down to real business.
The GOP could’ve passed an infrastructure bill when Trump was still in office but he didn’t like the GOP plan, so the GOP has no gripes.
Now I see states that cut the extra unemployment benefits to the people that weren’t working are now going to give them benefits if they quit because they won’t take the COVID shot. Talk about hypocrisy. I would even bet if the pandemic hit in 2015 or early 2016 nobody would have bucked about it. It all started because of the nitwit that got elected in 2016.
I see Joe Biden says he’ll run in 2024 and Trump keeps hinting he’ll run again. Just what we need, a guy whose elevator doesn’t run to the top floor and a guy that’s loose in the loafers. From what I can see there isn’t a decent candidate in either party, and those are the cold, hard facts.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire