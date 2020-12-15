The coronavirus’ impact sensationalized
Over two weeks past Thanksgiving and “experts” have acknowledged that there has been no post-Thanksgiving spike in coronavirus. If past performance is an indicator, these “experts” will just move on to their next prediction, which will dutifully be reported by news outlets with nary a question. Stand by for emotional bleating from the usual crowd of a post-Christmas spike.
Anyone paying attention has seen all of this before. Incorrect predictions of spikes after elections, holidays, political rallies and other events are de rigueur. Some news outlets have gamely tried to establish a post-event spike, but their data never really pans out.
The coronavirus is real, and so is the hysteria related to it. This paper has featured several dire and terrible cases on its front page. Fortunately, those are exceptions. The overwhelming number of people who have had the virus either didn’t know they had it or their symptoms were minor and short-lived.
Now I’m no retired doctor, but I offer these facts: This is a virus; it will spread. Many, perhaps most of us, will get it eventually. Many have already had it and didn’t realize it. Some, nearly all old people with severe co-morbidities, will die, but nearly everyone will survive the virus. Nearly everyone who survives will have no long-term effects.
As of this writing, in Wisconsin, 4,068 people have died with — not necessarily from — the virus. Exactly zero of these deaths were in people 19 years and under. Most deaths were of those in their 80s. The tests are incredibly unreliable, frequently providing false positives, resulting in unnecessary quarantines and more hysteria. We have always lived with things that can kill, and, sooner or later, all of us will die.
Protect the vulnerable, but live life well and unafraid.
Anthony Dodd
Eau Claire