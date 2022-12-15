Driver’s actions show lack of courtesy
To the ill-mannered, self-centered drivers of the Chippewa Valley:
Yesterday, late afternoon, I was driving to a rehearsal on Highway OO. I had the cruise control set at 56 mph. Suddenly, coming up fast behind me was a Chevy Equinox, riding my rear bumper. He proceeded to continually flash his high beams at me as we were in a no-passing zone.
Clearly, this person demanded that I drive faster. My first impulse was to gently tap the brakes and proceed at 50 miles per hour, but these days it appears that you are taking your life in your hands if you further irritate these “kings of the road.” I maintained my speed and the high-beam flashing continued until we reached a passing zone, at which time Mr. Me flew by me at a high rate of speed.
My question is simple enough: Is this behavior now the “new normal”? Driving in Eau Claire itself has become hazardous. It now appears that stoplights are just a suggestion and signaling one’s intentions is no longer necessary.
We are witnessing a further breakdown in basic common courtesy.
Larry Heagle
Fall Creek
Detained Americans not exactly ‘saints’
Let’s not forget that Paul Whelan received a bad-conduct discharge from the Marines for larceny and is a citizen in four countries.
He ain’t no saint, just like Brittney Griner ain’t no saint.
Peter Caraher
Eau Claire
Communism, income stances off target
The news and social media simply have to stop spreading all this craziness. If people are told a falsehood long enough, they start to believe it.
Now there are two pretty ridiculous points of view expressed in this paper that need addressing. The first was on the front page on Dec. 1 in which John Kraft felt there were people trying to turn this country into a communist state and the second was an article by Tyler Cowen on Nov. 30 saying there is nothing wrong with the large income gap we have in this country. They are not only wrong, but those ideas are very dangerous, unnecessarily divisive and thus become a real threat to our freedoms.
First of all, communism has never really existed and never will; it is totally unrealistic. It is a utopia that Karl Marx only hoped would be the end result of the struggle between classes. No one in their right mind would even want to attempt to bring it about. Now what we called communism was really a fascist state that used the idea that if the people were patient enough they would someday live in that utopia. In other words, they lied, promising something they never planned to, nor could, deliver.
Now perhaps, what people might be opposed to is growing socialism. That too is also totally ridiculous. We are drastically less socialistic today than we were when the New Deal legislation still was intact.
Now, as for the Cowen article, claiming that the income gap’s rapid growth is not detrimental to this country is the most convoluted thinking I have ever heard. Having a few filthy rich at the top and severe poverty at the bottom is indicative of a third-world economy.
John Ranes
Chippewa Falls
Letter-writer offers accurate comment
In his It Seems to Me article, Don Huebscher was absolutely correct. We did have a “serial liar and Vladimir Putin suck-up blowhard as our president.”
Donald Trump also rubbed elbows with the Jan. 6 crazies. Enough said.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire