Effects of climate change to accelerate
As a professor of chemistry at UW-Eau Claire who studies climate change, I am deeply concerned about its negative impacts right here in our region and anxious to begin preparing for it.
According to the National Climate Data Center, average temperatures in Wisconsin have risen 2½ degrees over the past 50 years. Looking ahead to the middle of the century, temperature increases across the upper Midwest are projected to continue, surpassing rises elsewhere in the country.
As temperatures climb, physics dictates that air contains more moisture, leading to increases in precipitation. Indeed, this past decade has been the wettest in Wisconsin’s recorded history. Many communities have experienced extreme rain, snowfall and streamflow events that resulted in disastrous floods. Unfortunately, as warming continues, science indicates that the Midwest will experience a still greater number of extreme weather events.
Consequences of such floods include economic losses, infrastructure damage, contamination of lakes and streams, and adverse human health outcomes. We need a statewide policy response to help protect our homes and businesses, roadways and schools, crops and natural resources from the indiscriminate effects of flooding.
One crucial first step recommended by the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change is for a statewide flood resilience plan. This includes coordinating across all levels of government and among communities within shared watersheds to assess risks and vulnerabilities. Such planning enables policy alignment and guides taxpayer-funded investments so that we can better withstand the impacts of flooding — and rebuild more strategically when natural disasters occur.
Scientists continue to improve climate models that inform projections of the effects of climate change on our communities. But we need Gov. Tony Evers and state officials to put that knowledge to use by developing viable, effective plans to strengthen communities here and across Wisconsin.
Jim Boulter
Eau Claire