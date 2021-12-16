Rittenhouse should pay for his actions
Kyle Rittenhouse said he came to Kenosha to render first aid. How can you render first aid when you kill two men who will never see their families again.
At least one jury got it right with the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Rittenhouse is just as guilty as Alec Baldwin, and he should go to prison too as he killed that lady on the set of “Rust.”
An AR-15 and a revolver can kill people. Where was that jury for Rittenhouse, on a cruise ship somewhere? His crying on the stand was so fake. So I don’t have any sympathy for him at all.
I hope Rittenhouse doesn’t write a book about this so he can make money off of the crimes that he committed. He should never own any guns or an AR-15 at all for the rest of his life.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire
Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 treasonous
According to Wikipedia, “Treason is the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance. This typically includes acts such as participating in a war against one’s native country, attempting to overthrow its government, spying on its military, its diplomats, or its secret services for a hostile and foreign power, or attempting to kill its head of state. A person who commits treason is known in law as a traitor.”
Oath of the U.S. president: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
We are approaching one year since Jan. 6, when a carefully planned attack on our U.S. Capitol occurred. It was an orchestrated attempt to circumvent the lawful procedure that validates the electoral votes from all the states. These acts of treason have been well witnessed and documented on hundreds of videos. The government is still investigating how this could have occurred and they are still in the process after nearly a year.
It is clear as day to me that the former president, Donald J. Trump, should be charged with treason because while in office he did nothing to stop these acts of aggression, when in fact he was fully aware of the plan from the get go.
I implore Congress to take action now. There is no reason to wait considering these overt actions were so blatantly ignored by our former president.
This is from a very concerned voter who that pulled the lever for Trump in 2016.
Jim Raleigh
Jim Falls
Bernier lauded for investigation stance
Finally, we have a state Republican political leader willing to step forward to call out the Michael Gableman investigation into the 2020 election for what it is ... a charade and a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.
State Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, is to be commended for her bravery and honesty. She will undoubtedly be vilified in some quarters by those who still cling to the false notion that there was massive fraud that gave the state to Joe Biden over Donald Trump last year. Even after countless recounts, audits, studies and court cases, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos found it convenient to hire Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice, to do yet another review for an estimated $680,000 of taxpayer money.
Gableman, who has publicly admitted that he knows little about how elections are run and who didn’t even vote in seven recent elections, is reportedly being paid $11,000 per month to carry out a farcical investigation.
As a former northwest Wisconsin Republican state senator myself, I commend Bernier for pointing out the fact that the Gableman clown act is hurting the Republican Party and peoples’ faith in elections.
Dan Theno
Green Bay
Group’s use of flag runs contrary to code
Having spent 40 years in North Dakota and the last 20-plus years in western Wisconsin, I can say that my whiteness has lived in a “lily white” society.
For decades I have listened to whites complain about the cops: speeding, drunk driving, parking tickets, the offense didn’t count. What mattered was how cops picked on some white who was just trying to drive, park, get home, etc.
I, like you, have heard how cops pick on whites they don’t like, have arrest quotas, it was a woman cop, it was a bad cop, you’ve heard them all. Full disclosure: I have also had thoughts that cast aspersions on the cops, but mine are always justifiable, unlike all the other whites. Complaining about the cops is what whites do.
Today some whites declare they “back the blue” and wave the desecrated flag that accompanies such mindless drivel. Fact: Everyone backs the blue with tax dollars. It’s true socialism, and money beats a desecrated flag.
First, any elementary reading of the U.S. Flag Code would tell you it’s desecration to take Old Glory and black it out. Second, just imagine the outcry if the Black Lives Matter movement would have put BLM on a blacked-out Old Glory. Sen. Ron Johnson and the snowflakes would be faking crocodile tears and calling for arrests and a constitutional amendment. Third, the desecrated flag and authoritarian slogan exist because of the justifiable protest of documented police violence to “others.”
I have walked among the 140 symbolic gravestones at the green space close to the George Floyd memorial. It was shocking how few names I recognized. Then it occurred to me that I only recognized those martyred on tape.
This holiday season celebrate with fascism wrapped in a desecrated flag and a lily-white slogan.
Myron Buchholz
Eau Claire
LGBT materials difficult to find locally
Eau Claire markets itself as a progressive city, not necessarily overly liberal but certainly open-minded, embracing all aspects of our society and culture. That is, unless you’re shopping for literature for LGBT individuals.
Bookstores, like libraries, are supposed to be safe havens, where topics across the spectrum are freely available. We have exactly one general bookstore in town. Go ahead and try to find LGBT materials there. Do they have them? Sure. For example, they have a few LGBT magazines, but they are mixed in with the adults-only pornography. Great message to send to LGBT individuals in this city: be ashamed, hide yourself amongst the other sinners.
As for books, there may or may not be a few, but as there’s no dedicated section for LGBT novels or topics, you’ll spend a lot of time searching.
James Kaufman
Altoona