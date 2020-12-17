Unknowns concerning
The one fact that is evident regarding COVID-19 is we don’t know what we don’t know. Because this is a new virus, with no track record, we cannot predict future long-term effects. We do know it causes serious problems beyond the lungs, such as inflammation of the arteries, kidneys, liver, heart and brain. Why is this important to know?
Almost 100% of the boomer generation had chickenpox during childhood and, in the majority of cases, it was a mild illness characterized by an itchy rash, fever and achiness. Unfortunately this virus lies dormant in the nerve roots of its victims for a lifetime. As the immune system ages the virus can activate itself, causing shingles in over 30% of them. At best, shingles causes an excruciatingly painful blistering rash lasting many weeks. At worst it can cause severe chronic pain even after it heals and if it involves the cranial nerves can cause blindness, facial paralysis, loss of taste and smell, and even encephalitis.
We know that COVID-19 causes a number of neurologic conditions in a high percentage of patients, including loss of taste and smell, confusion, memory loss, problem-solving difficulties and even seizures. Could COVID-19 behave like chickenpox? We simply do not know the answer ... yet. Until that data is collected it behooves us all to avoid getting and spreading this virus, especially since there is a safe and effective vaccine available and almost all of us can be immunized by the end of summer.
To ignore the CDC guidelines is to take a needless risk to our collective future health. Mask. Avoid crowds. Get vaccinated.
Friends, this is common sense, not politics.
DR. CHARLES NORDSTROM (retired)
Eau Claire
An honest election
I think it would be great to see someone in the news get up on TV and applaud President Donald Trump for proving to the American people that this was the most fair and honest election ever in the history of the USA.
Trump has to know that he can stand tall and straight when he walks out of the White House, knowing he truly did make American great again.
MARK HASSEMER
Bloomer
Democracy at stake
Free and unencumbered elections provide one of the most basic pillars of a free society and democracy itself. I hoped President Donald Trump would accept defeat graciously after losing the popular vote by more than 7 million votes and the Electoral College by 74, but he hasn’t. Instead, he continues to flail about, making wild, unfounded and often bizarre assertions the election was rigged and he won.
I understand that Trump’s narcissistic proclamations are often unfounded and irrational. I do not understand why Sen. Ron Johnson, Congressman Tom Tiffany and over a hundred elected Republican members of Congress would lend support to these unfounded attacks on the fundamentals of our democracy.
Is fear of Trump a reason to undermine the integrity of America? Shortly after the election, Johnson admitted privately that Joe Biden had won but saying so publicly would be “political suicide.” The Republican majority leader in Pennsylvania said she was afraid her house would be bombed if she said she would not sign a petition asking to nullify Biden’s 81,000-vote victory in her state.
Tiffany has never shown any backbone, vowing early to follow Trump’s lead. He justified his support for the suit initiated by the Texas attorney general by saying, “Every legal vote must be counted, credible complaints of fraud and irregularities must be investigated, and legitimate legal challenges must be heard ...” The problem with that reasoning is that Tiffany knows all the legal votes have been counted; there are no credible complaints of fraud or irregularities and Trump’s attorneys have had their cases rejected more than 50 times.
The refusal of our representatives to defend one of the most basic tenants of the democracy they profess to serve while emboldening the baseless rants of a bully is shameful at best and demonstrably unpatriotic at worst.
BRYCE LUCHTERHAND
Unity
One-hundred neighbors can’t be wrong
Dear Developer/Neighbor:
A building is not just a box on a piece of land. It becomes a part of the neighborhood and community. It has an effect on all those who interact with it, whether by living in it, next to it or walking, riding or driving by it. It can enhance the space it occupies or can detract from it.
A 36-unit, urban style, condo complex on three-plus acres along Lake Road in Altoona just does not fit in a single-family home neighborhood.
The entire project has been flawed from the very beginning, as at inception Altoona was on lockdown due to the pandemic. As a result, there was no citizen input for the rezoning and the designing of this project.
This is a fine project, which belongs elsewhere. After careful consideration, over 100 people who live and recreate in the area have unanimously expressed their opposition. Are they all really wrong in their assessment? The planning was all done in good faith, but did not look at the whole picture, the full effect on the surroundings. Luckily this can still be fixed and the right size housing can be built.
Stop now, revise and do what is right for this little corner of Altoona. Add to the enhancement of our great community. Hundreds and likely thousands more people will appreciate a redesigned and better integrated development for years to come.
YURI RIPECKYJ
Altoona
Investigation needed
Whenever President Donald Trump, members of his staff or supporters bring up fraud in the election, all news outlets say same thing: unfounded, without evidence, no proof, no reason to investigate.
I have seen numerous people come forward to testify to seeing criminal activity take place. They have already made, or are willing to make, sworn statements to this fact. But this is not evidence?
If that is the case then this also would be true:
I see someone shot, the police come, do not find a body, but there is someone missing. I make a sworn statement as to what I saw. When the father of the person shot brings this up to the authorities and news media, I guess they must say the father is making unfounded claims, with no evidence and no proven statements that a crime has been committed. Therefore there is no creditable evidence and it should be disregarded.
The example I cite is the death of a person, but I firmly believe Trump is trying to stop the death of our nation. To make false sworn statements is a felony. We should find out, but since they are being totally disregarded we may never know.
I served in the defense of this country for 25 years in the United States Air Force, seven years of that under atrocious conditions. And now to see what I and millions have fought so hard to protect being thrown out troubles me deeply. I feel if this is allowed to go without any investigation our future generation will never see the freedoms we have enjoyed.
DAN DOUGHTY
Eau Claire