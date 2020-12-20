Why I voted Republican
I did not vote for a single Democrat in the November election. I do not want to ally with a party that advocates for abortion rights, even in the ninth month of pregnancy (it’s easy to be pro-choice when you’re not the one being killed). Neither was I wanting to side with those who use an occasional case of police brutality as an excuse to commit mass violence. Major news sources (Fox News excepted) do not admit this but people who protest by rioting, looting and burning vote, overwhelmingly, Democrat.
Republicans support traditional American values. When you see protesters burning Bibles, the flag and desecrating our statues and monuments, there will not be a conservative voter among them. We support law and order. There are no “defund the police” advocates among us. Limiting immigration is also important. We support policies that prevent the environmental damage that occurs with overpopulation; policies that also protect working-class citizens from having the wage scale driven down by cheap labor.
Unlike many Democrats, Republicans do not promote socialist ideology. We do not believe that people who could not afford to go to college should be taxed to pay the educational debts of those who have gone to college. Neither do we believe that people whose ancestors never owned slaves should pay reparations for slavery to people who were never slaves. And no, this is not saying that all who vote Democrat are socialists, only that socialists vote Democrat. These are the people who are silent regarding the tens of millions of victims of socialist leaders like Stalin, Mao, Castro and Pol Pot as they vilify George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other great Americans. This should scare us.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Senator fails to respond
I believe regular communication with one’s local, state and federal lawmakers is a good thing. How else can a legislator learn how “we” (as in “we the people”) think or feel about a particular issue?
We (as in me and my spouse) have tried repeatedly to phone Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., with our concerns about his blocking COVID relief checks to Americans — many of whom need this relief just to get by. Every time we’ve called him, we got a recording that his message box was “full.” It’s been full for over a week.
Email wasn’t any better in getting an answer from the senator, but we did receive an automatic response thanking us for our concern. Unfortunately, there’s been nothing more from the senator or his staff.
When a senator ceases to communicate with his constituents, maybe it’s time for the senator to find other work. Let’s just hope it won’t be as a customer service representative, an answering service operator or an emergency dispatch agent.
Susan Verwey
Chippewa Falls
Kind act appreciated
I would like to thank the young man who paid for my breakfast last week.
I caught up to him at the cash register and ruined his surprise. He told me it looked like I was having a hard day. I could only nod and say through my mask that it was the first Christmas without my Mom.
Again, thank you.
Carol Flanigan
Eau Claire