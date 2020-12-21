True meaning of Christmas
My husband and I are retired and we really enjoy taking a car ride with our coffee in tow.
We, like most everyone else, have especially looked forward to these rides during the holidays as we are entertained by all of the colorful Christmas lights. This has been an extra difficult year with the COVID among us, and these rides are still something we can do.
We are really disappointed, though. We have barely seen any sign of the birth of Christ. I looked up the definition of “Christmas” and the meaning is: “Comes from the mass of Christ (or Jesus). A mass service where Christians remember that Jesus died for us and then came back to life.”
We have seen Santa, stockings, candy canes, sleighs, trees, bells, snowmen, etc. We did see two country homes in a row that displayed the nativity scene and that was in New Auburn.
“And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus, for He shall save His people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21).
I just thought I’d mention this. Merry Christmas everyone and may God bless you.
Mary Craker
Chippewa Falls