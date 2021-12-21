Will democracy in U.S. survive?
A review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin by the conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Learning ended recently. Their conclusion was identical to all the other recounts, reviews and audits this year. No big steal. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump lost.
Not, of course, that this will stop Trump and his apprentices from continuing to bellow their lies. After the Republican-led audit in Arizona actually increased Biden’s margin, Trump insisted that it revealed “significant fraud.”
Trump may know little about history, but he instinctively adheres to the philosophy of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels: “A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.”
Trump now will grasp at the straw provided by yet another “investigation,” this one led by Michael Gableman. Gableman claimed over a year ago that the election was stolen. He and his radical group are unlikely to find any proof, but all they need to do is to hint at “irregularities” or “possible problems.” Other Wisconsin Republicans are ready to take things from there.
Sen. “QAnon Ron” Johnson has already begun advocating that responsibility for certifying elections here should be taken away from the state Election Commission and given to the state Legislature. The Legislature?
The GOP-controlled Legislature? One of the most heavily gerrymandered in the country? The one where Democrats received 53% of the votes statewide in 2018 but Republicans “won” more than 60% of the seats? That Legislature? Great idea, if you want permanent minority rule.
We survived a violent attempted coup, an assault on democracy, on Jan. 6. Whether our democracy will be able to survive the follow-up subversions currently underway and still to come from Republicans is very much open to question.
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
Local giving program a success
The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library would like to thank the people of the Chippewa Valley for making the 27th annual Give a Kid a Book program a success.
Whether you volunteered your time, gave books or gave money for us to buy books, your contributions allowed us to give books to many kids in the Chippewa Valley. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Nancy Sowls
Eleva
State senator’s position lauded
Hats off and congratulations to state Sen. Kathleen Bernier for her expose and exposing the truth about Michael Gableman’s so-called investigation.
There was no fraud. Of course, Bernier will be vilified but then what else can we expect from the GOP.
John DeRosier
Eau Claire