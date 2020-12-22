Populations deserve reparations
The U.S. is the wealthiest country in the world. To a significant degree from an economic perspective this country got off to a good start by utilizing immoral behaviors that created advantage and an economic foothold for white European immigrants.
The primary sources of turning this country into an economic powerhouse were free land and labor. The majority of our land was acquired through force and manipulation and the genocide of the indigenous Native American population. At the same time, people of color were imported from Africa and dehumanized as beasts of burden, providing free labor. Slaves were tortured and murdered by their white Christian owners.
Simply put, these two groups were dehumanized because they were Native Americans and people of color. And because they are Native Americans and people of color the discrimination continues today.
Therefore, all qualified Native Americans and Black Americans should be given tuition-free higher education at all levels beyond high school. Post-secondary education has traditionally been the driver to higher wages, greater job satisfaction, better health and overall greater satisfaction with life and living.
Some would object on the grounds that just because someone is Native American or Black they shouldn’t have access to tuition-free education. But until tuition-free education is provided to all Americans, it should be provided to Native Americans and people of color because they are Native Americans and people of color. It’s the same logic that allowed these two groups to be abused and disadvantaged that now should allow them an increased opportunity for success. It’s called reparations.
It’s time to take responsibility and ensure every human being has the opportunity to fulfill their potential. Tuition-free higher education is key to righting a wrong that has been perpetrated for a long time.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.