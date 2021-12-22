Bernier lauded for election comments
It appears that I was hasty with my previous complaint blaming state Sen. Kathy Bernier for the ridiculous amounts of money being spent by Wisconsin Republicans in their quest to somehow get Donald Trump back into the White House, even if it means lies and rumors of lies throughout our state.
On the "Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC, Bernier made her position quite clear regarding the nonsense our elected Republican officials continue to perpetrate, even as they decide to continue this fiasco into 2022, using our taxpayer money for their fun and games.
Bernier made her position very clear as to this nonsense, which has gone so far as to harass the duly elected mayors of both Green Bay and Madison by someone named Michael Gableman, who wants to depose these people on Trump's name.
Senator, I sincerely apologize for my tone; I did not have all the facts. I will take credit, however, if my comments brought certain things that brought your attention to the disaster that's been building for the past year at our taxpayers' expense.
If Bernier decides to run for another term, I will fully support her as best I can. Should she hold to her original plan of stepping down, I will put my name on the 2022 ballot, hopefully with her full support. But I will definitely run as a Democrat, because the GOP I knew and appreciated is long gone.
William Corse
Town of Pleasant Valley
Rittenhouse criticism is misdirected
This is in response to a recent letter about Kyle Rittenhouse.
The writer says he must pay for killing the two men and go to prison. Well, for one thing, did she watch, learn and listen to the whole trial, and what Kyle really stood for?
Kyle shot those (white) men purely out of self-defense. They came at him. He did nothing to deserve that.
Plus, she says that his crying on the stand was so fake. I disagree. I watched him several times and it broke my heart every time. This boy — now a man — was not faking anything. Those guys (not men) were all threatening him first and they all had bad intentions, which Kyle didn't.
Rittenhouse is not sitting in prison right now, which you think he deserves, but he is still definitely paying the price for his (justified) actions. He literally has to change his name and go in hiding because of death threats and hatred by people like you. Watch the whole trial. You are misinformed.
Minette Fleischer
Eau Claire
Rogers' stance on vaccines ill-advised
Dear Aaron Rodgers Rogers: You are an amazing athlete, maybe the best to play the game at your position. I am proud to call you a fellow Wisconsinite.
I'm wondering what chemicals were in the shot you got at halftime during the Vikings game to numb your toe? I know you are cautious about what goes in your body, but if you can't answer the question, your unwillingness to get a COVID shot doesn't pass the smell test (kind of like when Tom Brady "broke" his cellphone to hide emails).
Your legacy of touchdown passes is also quite amazing, but you could have used your celebrity to show people that getting a shot could save lives. Instead, you chose to give them a different message. How many touchdown passes is one number of your legacy, but how many people seeing your "I pass" example will get sick, or pass it on to someone else?
When Ahman Green first made a splash with the Packers, he used his legacy to finish college (he promised his Mom). His example was hardly mentioned. Your news was spread far and wide. You still have time to change your legacy. Do what's right and show us your arm, not your toe.
Peter Beauvais
Eau Claire