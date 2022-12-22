School district’s equity efforts lacking
The Eau Claire Area School District propagates equity as an important and vital tenet aligning with its mission. Staff members are trained and expected to maintain, promote and rise to ensure equitable education practices. As an equity warrior, I prioritize serving all students individually and their unique requirements. Equity, however, needs to be an example we witness from our top district leaders and envelope all people, including district staff.
ECASD, however, is not practicing equity in fair employment practices. Due to a competitive worker shortage, Human Resources has begun to allow new hire employees to negotiate pay, thus compensating them with higher wages than legacy employees. After approaching Human Resources, I was told there is no allowance for wage negotiation amongst current employees. This is disheartening and contributes to low morale. The feeling of undervalue is overwhelming.
ECASD struggles with employee retention. Many competent and loyal employees are looking for employment elsewhere. It is not a light decision because of staff devotion, the connection to the students, and the deep value felt for our occupations. Staff turnover contributes to a lack of consistency and support for students, especially those who need a dedicated person for education and social goals support. This creates a troubling layer of inequity for our most vulnerable students.
It is time for the district to lead with integrity for the benefit of students, staff and our Eau Claire community.
Linnea Brunclik,
ECASD OT/PT assistant
Eau Claire
Social Security critical for many of us
What is the real crisis of Social Security? Across this great nation we have multiple senators voicing Social Security should no longer be a federal program. Some of our representatives believe in voting on a yearly basis if the program will be in existence each year or not. Some senators believe the Social Security trust fund, which is separate from the federal budget, should be used to help eliminate the federal deficit.
Social Security began under the administration of President Roosevelt in 1935. He envisioned this federal program allowing the elderly, disabled, widows or widowed and children the capacity of financial security to maintain daily living expenses. Social Security has been funded for decades by hard-working, tax-paying citizens, many of whom rely on this federal program in their golden years, allowing them to live above the poverty level.
Unions mostly vanished during my working career a good 50 years ago. Only a select few receive union benefits after retiring. If we the American citizens allow our representatives to eliminate this federal program we paid into for decades, I wonder how many of us hard-working citizens will get our investment back. The government has multiplied our Social Security payroll deductions by investing in Treasury bonds over the past three decades, allowing a projected date of 2035 as the year this program will not be able to pay 100% of benefits. A more wise investment strategy is needed.
Without Social Security, I would be an elderly, disabled person living on the street, and I know there are billions of others like myself who worked more than full time for decades, contributing to the Social Security fund every pay period. I urge all Americans to contact their legislators and voice their concerns regarding the elimination of Social Security.
Patricia German
Chippewa Falls
EC has many more important priorities
Articles recently published in the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram:
• “RDA talks about old strip mall.” The articles gave information on the now defunct Shopko Plaza and the possibilities of what might happen to this property. Nov. 18-20.
• “Price check on Station 955.” Rent at apartments replacing Shopko would be close to that at Metro Crossing. Dec. 13.
• “Watching the grass grow,” with subhead “Apartment complex narrowly approved.” By a 6-5 vote. Dec. 14.
Without going into great detail about the articles and what they represent, it would have been interesting for a statistical study of the ratio of apartments either recently built or being built versus the population that would use these apartments.
Targeted college students and their financial situations have to be positive to allow the cost of rent. The fast food restaurants in particular are having a hard time finding young people to work. Food banks continue to ask for support. Enrollment at schools are at a negative spot currently.
Can the Eau Claire community in the future continue to provide for school lunches and clothing for homeless children? Finally, let’s not talk about the low-income rentals in existence wherein rents will be raised due to the pending building of all apartments. What a frenzy.
The City of Eau Claire proper and surrounding areas all have current economic problems. Perhaps more apartment buildings are not the answer to the growth and safety of our community.
Marge Dahl
Eau Claire
What can draw us to be volunteers?
It’s not for the money, it’s not for the fame.
It’s not for any personal gain.
It’s just for the love of fellow man,
it’s just to send a helping hand.
It’s just to give a tithe of self,
that’s something you can’t buy with wealth.
It’s not any medals won with pride,
it’s for that feeling deep inside.
It’s that reward down in your heart,
it’s that feeling that you’ve been a part
of helping others far and near
that makes you a volunteer.
Paul Halvorsen
Arcadia