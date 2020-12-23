Vos take humorous
I had to chuckle when I read that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wanted to restore a one-week waiting period for jobless benefits so as not to provide incentives for people to stay home and not work (Leader-Telegram, Dec. 11).
The Legislature that Vos helps head up met only a handful of days this year (this is the case pretty much every election year), even though they are technically “full-time” employees.
With all his free time, Vos leads an effort to strip the governor of as much power as possible because he and his Republican cohorts haven’t yet figured out a way to gerrymander the governor’s race. Vos’ best bet in this quest is to continue to try to further disenfranchise voters who have the audacity not to blindly support statewide GOP candidates.
Gerrymandering legislative districts in 2011 has given us minority rule in the Legislature. These many “safe districts” have spawned a Legislature filled with feckless rank-and-file members forced to knuckle under to Vos and other respective party leaders lest they get dumped in a primary challenge. This serves to further move our lawmakers to the ideological extremes and give independent voters (the few of us who still exist) nowhere to turn. Hopes fade that we can someday again be represented in Madison and Washington by moderates who seek to compromise for the common good rather than being forced to lick the boots of the likes of Vos to keep their jobs.
Vos may have a point about when unemployment benefits should kick in, but his lecturing anyone about being on the job regularly is like inviting Donald Trump to host an ethics seminar.
Don Huebscher
Eau Claire
Articles raise questions
In a recent edition of the Leader-Telegram, there were articles about UW-Madison athletics — both football and basketball. Generally, these articles are read without much controversy. But not the Nov. 27 edition. A couple of things caught my attention; maybe yours too.
First, a quote by Jim Leonhard, defensive coordinator: “.... it’s a game. It truly is a game.” Maybe he was thinking of his high school days in Tony. Then, football was just that — a game. At Camp Randall in Madison, football is a business, a big business. Games with massive revenues from attendance and TV coverage are the financial engine for the department. They are also auditions for players seeking a career in the NFL. A game? Hardly.
Second, the article about Greg Gard and his career as a basketball coach was a testimonial to him as a person. I never tire of his coaching style. His success is truly deserved. But the article also includes mention of his salary of “over $2 million.” Now this raises another issue. Are coaches at public universities entitled to millions of dollars in compensation when the mission of a university is education?
It seems to me that it’s time for that question to be answered. If football and basketball are in fact franchises of UW-Madison, then they should be managed as a franchise. If athletic department staff are university faculty employees, then they should be paid accordingly.
Allied with the questions of game or business and coaching salaries is the issue of players’ rights. In many ways players are the workforce of the business. While some are compensated by scholarship, this doesn’t preclude a commensurate salary for work performed as a student. To some it may seem like exploitation has crept into our college athletics.
Bill Ellmann
Ladysmith